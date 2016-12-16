New Time-Lapse Video Shows Past 6 Months of Work on Apple Campus 2 in Just 4 Minutes

A new video posted today by Matthew Roberts, who has provided monthly updates on Apple Campus 2 throughout 2016, looks back at the past six months of construction progress that's been made on the site. Starting in July and going all the way up to the most recent update earlier in December, the video provides a neat context for just how much work has been put into Apple Campus 2 over the past few months.
Some of the biggest visual changes made since July include the landscaping and greenery of the campus, which was all but absent as construction was focused on finishing the central "Spaceship" building and the surrounding research facilities at that time. Landscaping began appearing around the campus in August, as the large dirt pile used for various outdoor projects on the site started dwindling down.
Otherwise, progress on Apple Campus 2 has been steady, as the finishing touches began appearing on the main building and the lights came on in September, and the Spaceship's atrium received its glass installation in November.
Construction was originally predicted to be completed by the end of 2016, but it's unclear whether or not that's still a feasible end date, and is more likely to stretch into the new year. Employees will begin moving in towards the beginning of 2017 following the completion of construction on the main buildings, but landscaping progress will continue to be made throughout next year.
