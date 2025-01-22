iPhone SE 4 Again Rumored to Feature A18 Chip

The fourth-generation iPhone SE will be equipped with a chip that has an identifier of T8140, according to a private account on social media platform X. That identifier is used by both the A18 and A18 Pro chips, and given the iPhone SE is a lower-end device, it is very likely that the device will be equipped with the A18 chip out of those two options.



The account also said the next iPad Air models will have an M3 chip, and that the iPad 11 will have an A16 chip instead of the previously-rumored A17 Pro chip.

The account has a good track record of sharing iOS-related information, but it has had some occasional misses. We continue to respect the account owner's request to not link to its posts, as they wish to remain anonymous and maintain a low profile.

Back in October, 9to5Mac independently reported that the next iPhone SE would be equipped with an A18 chip, so there are now multiple sources claiming this.

Apple will likely announce the new iPhone SE by March or April. Rumored features for the device include a 6.1-inch OLED display, Face ID, a USB-C port, a single 48-megapixel rear camera, and the first Apple-designed 5G modem. With the A18 chip, and a rumored 8GB of RAM, the device is also expected to support Apple Intelligence.

The current iPhone SE looks similar to the iPhone 8, with outdated features such as a Touch ID button, Lightning port, and thick bezels around the display. The current iPhone SE has an A15 Bionic chip, so the A18 would be a significant upgrade. Pricing starts at $429, but at least a slight price increase seems probable for the next model.