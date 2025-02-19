Apple Discontinues iPhone SE

by

After introducing the iPhone 16e today, Apple has discontinued the third-generation iPhone SE.

iPhone SE Cosmopolitan Clean
As a result of the iPhone SE being discontinued, several individual iPhone features have also met the end of the road. Apple no longer sells any iPhone models with a a Home button, Touch ID, LCD screen, a sub-6-inch screen size, or Lightning.

Apple also discontinued the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus today.

The lineup now consists of the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16e, iPhone 15, and iPhone 15 Plus.

There is a bit of a quirk in Apple's current iPhone lineup. The iPhone 16e has an outdated notch, yet it has Apple's latest A18 chip and Apple Intelligence support. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus have the newer Dynamic Island, yet a two-generations-old A16 Bionic chip and no Apple Intelligence support.

Apple will likely discontinue the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus when the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, and iPhone 17 Pro models launch in September.

