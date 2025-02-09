Gurman: New iPhone SE Coming 'This Week'

Apple plans to announce a new iPhone SE this week, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



In his Power On newsletter today, and a corresponding social media post, Gurman said the new iPhone SE is "coming this week." Until now, he said that Apple planned to announce the device "as early as" this week, but his wording is now more firm.

Apple has not scheduled an event, so the new iPhone SE will likely be announced in a press release published on the Apple Newsroom website.

The so-called iPhone SE 4 is rumored to feature a mix of iPhone 14 and iPhone 16 features, including a 6.1-inch OLED display, Face ID, a USB-C port, a single 48-megapixel rear camera, and the first Apple-designed 5G modem. With the A18 chip, and a rumored 8GB of RAM, the device is also expected to support Apple Intelligence.

The current iPhone SE resembles an iPhone 8, with outdated features such as an A15 Bionic chip, Touch ID home button, Lightning port, and thick bezels around the display. Pricing starts at $429, but a price increase towards $499 seems probable for the next model.