iPhone 16E Name is Increasingly Likely Instead of iPhone SE 4

Apple is expected to announce a new entry-level iPhone model tomorrow, and it is increasingly likely that the device will be named iPhone 16E.



Most rumors have referred to the device as a new iPhone SE, since it will succeed the iPhone SE (3rd generation), but there is mounting evidence that the device will be named iPhone 16E instead of iPhone SE (4th generation).

As a refresher, the iPhone 16E name was first mentioned in December by Fixed Focus Digital, an account with more than two million followers on Chinese social media platform Weibo. Later that month, a leaker known as Majin Bu on X also cited a source who claimed that the next iPhone SE will actually be named iPhone 16E.

In a follow-up post today, Majin Bu cited a source who has apparently seen an iPhone box with the name iPhone 16E on it. In addition, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman believes that Apple CEO Tim Cook's teaser post about a "new member of the family" being announced this Wednesday suggests that the device will indeed have a new name. And last, there are several Amazon listings for so-called iPhone 16E cases, although that could be guesswork.



The device is rumored to feature a larger 6.1-inch OLED display, Face ID, an A18 chip, a USB-C port, Apple Intelligence support, an Apple-designed 5G modem, and more. Apple should reveal pricing and a release date tomorrow.