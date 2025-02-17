iPhone 16E to Debut Wednesday? Apple's Budget iPhone May Get a New Name

Apple's upcoming budget iPhone might not be called the iPhone SE 4 after all, with Bloomberg's Mark Gurman lending credence to rumors of a potential name change for the device being unveiled this Wednesday.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman mentions Apple CEO Tim Cook's recent social media announcement about a new product unveiling on February 19, in which Cook teased the "newest member of the family." According to Gurman, this phrasing seems to imply that Apple plans to position the device as a fresh addition to the lineup rather than a continuation of the SE series.

The statement adds weight to recent claims from leakers that Apple could brand the device as "iPhone 16E" instead of iPhone SE 4. Gurman doesn't explicitly confirm this naming scheme (or potential variations of it) but he is surely aware of the rumors, and notes that a new name "makes complete sense" given the dramatic overhaul the budget iPhone is receiving. So we could indeed see an iPhone 16E, iPhone 16e, iPhone 16 SE, or something else, depending on what branding Apple has decided to go with.

The device is expected to adopt an iPhone 14-style design with a 6.1-inch OLED display, Face ID, an Action button, and significant internal upgrades including a new Apple-designed 5G modem, 8GB of RAM, and the same A18 chip found in the iPhone 16 series. The A18 chip inclusion in particular is a major departure from previous SE models, which typically recycled older iPhone designs and technology. It also means the device will support Apple Intelligence, bringing flagship performance at a much more affordable ~$500 price.

If accurate, the rebranding would mark the end of the iPhone SE line, which has served as Apple's budget offering since 2016. The move could indicate Apple's intention to bring its affordable iPhone into the flagship fold, both in terms of features and marketing.

The new budget iPhone is expected to be announced via press release on Wednesday, February 19, with pre-orders likely following shortly after.

