iPhone SE 4 to Have Notch Instead of Dynamic Island

The upcoming iPhone SE 4 will feature a notch instead of the Dynamic Island, respected display analyst Ross Young said today. The device will have a "notch like the iPhone 14," according to Young, which contradicts a recent leak that depicted a ‌Dynamic Island‌.



Earlier this month, leaker Evan Blass shared images said to feature the ‌iPhone SE‌ 4's design, but those images featured an iPhone with a ‌Dynamic Island‌ rather than the notch that had been previously rumored for new low-cost ‌iPhone‌. A sketchy leak from February 2024 also suggested that the ‌iPhone SE‌ 4 would get the ‌Dynamic Island‌, but most other information has suggested that Apple will go with the notch design.

Multiple rumors have indicated that the ‌iPhone SE‌ 4 is modeled after the ‌iPhone 14‌, and will therefore have an ‌iPhone‌ 14-style design. The ‌iPhone 14‌ had a notch and not a ‌Dynamic Island‌, so the notch makes more sense if Apple is using an ‌iPhone 14‌ body for the ‌iPhone SE‌ 4.

With the launch of the ‌iPhone SE‌ 4, Apple will sunset Touch ID in the ‌iPhone‌ lineup, and all iPhones will have Face ID. The ‌iPhone SE‌ 4 is also expected to feature a 6.1-inch display, a single-lens rear camera, 8GB RAM, and an A17 Pro chip capable of supporting Apple Intelligence.

Current rumors suggest that the ‌iPhone SE‌ 4 will be introduced in the spring, likely in April.