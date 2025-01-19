iPhone SE Inventory 'Quickly' Dwindling at Apple Stores Ahead of New Model

Apple is widely rumored to be planning a new iPhone SE, and there is now a fresh hint that the device's launch is approaching.



In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said iPhone SE inventory is "quickly" dwindling at a "large number" of Apple Store locations in the U.S., which he said is a "reliable sign" that a new model is on the horizon.

According to Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone SE 4 will be released around the quarter mark of 2025. That means the device will likely be released this March or April, just like all previous iPhone SE models were.

The new iPhone SE is said to have a similar design as the base iPhone 14. Rumored features for the device include a 6.1-inch OLED display, Face ID, a USB-C port, a single 48-megapixel rear camera, a newer A-series chip and an increased 8GB of RAM for Apple Intelligence support, and the first Apple-designed 5G modem.

The current iPhone SE looks similar to the iPhone 8, with outdated features such as a Touch ID button, Lightning port, and thick bezels around the display. Pricing starts at $429, but at least a slight price increase seems probable for the next model.