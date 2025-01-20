iPhone SE 4 Leak Shows Dynamic Island, Casts Doubt on Rumored 'iPhone 16E' Name

A new iPhone SE is widely rumored to launch this year, and the device has potentially been confirmed today by known leaker Evan Blass.



In a private social media post, Blass shared an image of what appears to be source code mentioning an iPhone SE (4th Gen), which casts doubt on the alternative "iPhone 16E" name rumored for the device. However, the name in the source code could be a placeholder, so there is no guarantee one way or the other yet.

Blass also shared a purported image of the new iPhone SE, and the device has a Dynamic Island instead of a notch. So far, the Dynamic Island is available on the iPhone 14 Pro models, all four iPhone 15 models, and all four iPhone 16 models.



There have been conflicting rumors about whether the next iPhone SE will have a Dynamic Island or a notch, so we will ultimately have to wait and see.

No further details were revealed about the next iPhone SE in this leak.

The new iPhone SE is said to have a similar design as the base iPhone 14 or iPhone 16. Rumored features for the device include a 6.1-inch OLED display, Face ID, a USB-C port, a single 48-megapixel rear camera, a newer A-series chip and an increased 8GB of RAM for Apple Intelligence support, and the first Apple-designed 5G modem.

According to Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone SE 4 will be released around the quarter mark of 2025. That means the device will likely be released this March or April, just like all three previous iPhone SE models were.

The current iPhone SE looks similar to the iPhone 8, with outdated features such as a Touch ID button, Lightning port, and thick bezels around the display. Pricing starts at $429, but at least a slight price increase seems probable for the next model.

The leak from Blass also mentioned new iPad Air and entry-level iPad 11 models, which do not appear to have any obvious design changes. Those devices are also likely to be announced by March or April this year.