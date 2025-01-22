iOS 18.3 Leak Provides Clue About iPhone SE 4, iPad 11, and iPad Air 7 Launch Timing

New information has surfaced that indicates the rumored iPhone SE 4, iPad 11, and new iPad Air models are getting closer to launching.



A private account on social media platform X today revealed that iOS 18.3 or iPadOS 18.3 will be preinstalled on all of those upcoming devices when they are released. It is still unclear exactly when the devices will launch, but this information suggests that Apple will announce them by March or April, before the release of iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4.

The account, which has a proven track record for iOS information, leaked the build numbers for these iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3 versions. We continue to respect the account owner's request to not link to the account in our coverage of its posts.

The leaked builds:

iOS 18.3 for iPhone SE (4th generation) (22D8062)

iPadOS 18.3 for iPad 11 and iPad Air (2025) (22D2060)

iPadOS 18.3 for iPad 11 and iPad Air (2025) (22D2062)

The final iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3 betas were seeded this week, and the software updates are expected to be released next week for existing iPhone and iPad models.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models with the M4 chip will be announced earlier than those other devices, so the new MacBook Air models could end up being Apple's first product announcement of 2025.

The new iPhone SE is said to have a similar design as the base iPhone 14 or iPhone 16. Rumored features for the device include a 6.1-inch OLED display, Face ID, a USB-C port, a single 48-megapixel rear camera, a newer A-series chip and an increased 8GB of RAM for Apple Intelligence support, and the first Apple-designed 5G modem.

The entry-level iPad 11 is rumored to be equipped with the A17 Pro chip and 8GB of RAM, enabling support for Apple Intelligence features.

There have been conflicting rumors about whether the next iPad Air models will be equipped with the M3 chip, or the same M4 chip as the latest iPad Pro models. A recent leak pointed towards the device having an M3 chip.

There are also new Magic Keyboards expected for the iPad 11 and iPad Air.