'New' iPhone SE Product Listing Appears on French Website

As the wait continues for Apple's long-rumored, fourth-generation iPhone SE, French electronics retailer Boulanger has prematurely published a product listing for a "new" model of the iPhone SE. The placeholder page says the device is "coming soon," but it offers no further information, and the price shown is obviously not real.



The listing was spotted by a reader of the French technology news website Numerama. It is unclear if Boulanger has received a heads up from Apple that a new iPhone SE is coming, or if the placeholder page was created in light of rumors.

While the page does not reveal anything specific, it is yet another sign that a new iPhone SE is seemingly coming soon. Unfortunately, it seems like the rumored timeframe has shifted slightly. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said the new iPhone SE was "coming this week," but he has since said it "should be announced by next week."



Whenever the new iPhone SE is finally announced, it is rumored to feature a 6.1-inch OLED display, Face ID, a USB-C port, a single 48-megapixel rear camera, and the first Apple-designed 5G modem. With a rumored A18 chip, along with a rumored 8GB of RAM, the device is also expected to support Apple Intelligence.

Apple has yet to schedule an event in 2025, so the new iPhone SE will likely be announced in a press release published on the Apple Newsroom website.