iPhone SE Likely to Become More Popular Than Ever

Apple is likely to sell over 20 million iPhone SE 4 units this year, making it the most popular ‌iPhone SE‌ model ever, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



In a new post on X, Kuo said that the fourth-generation ‌iPhone SE‌ is expected to see shipments of approximately 12 million in the first half of 2025 and 10 million in the second half of 2025–which is apparently better than previous ‌iPhone SE‌ models.

The new device will reportedly reduce the impact of lower iPhone shipments at this time of year, as well as "accelerate the penetration of models that support Apple Intelligence."

Kuo also noted that the ‌iPhone SE‌'s custom modem may be the source of patent litigation from Qualcomm. The company apparently believes it may be able to obtain part of the patent licensing fees from Apple's custom modem to reduce losses from cancelled component orders.

The new ‌iPhone SE‌ is expected to debut as soon as next week, featuring the A18 chip, a larger 6.1-inch OLED display, Face ID, a USB-C port, ‌Apple Intelligence‌ support, and more.