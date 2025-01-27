Latest iPhone SE 4 Dummy Images Back Up Display Notch Rumors

With Apple's fourth-generation iPhone SE launch inching ever closer, new alleged dummy models have emerged online that give us further clarification on some of the details of the device.



Leaker Majin Bu shared these images on X (Twitter), along with a short video showing off the mockups, which are non-functional devices that case makers create based on information that leaks out of Apple's partner factories.

There have been conflicting rumors about whether the next iPhone SE will have a Dynamic Island or a notch, but the latter is looking increasingly likely. Despite the notch claims, the black and white mockups depicted show the older notch design with the selfie camera just left of center, backing up rumors that the device is largely based on the iPhone 14. There's also a single-lens camera on the back, as expected, along with a glass back and a aluminum band.

Here's what the iPhone SE 4 looks like pic.twitter.com/pEyIAJ34VR — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) January 25, 2025

Suggestions that the iPhone SE 4 could get an Action Button or Camera Control button also appear off the mark, based on these mockups, which are very similar to images previously shared by leaker Sonny Dickson

Along with the visible features from the dummy model, the ‌iPhone SE 4‌ is expected to include a faster A17 Pro chip, an Apple-designed modem chip, and 8GB RAM – the minimum amount of memory required for Apple Intelligence. The camera is expected to be the same 48-megapixel Wide camera used in the current ‌iPhone 16‌.



Apple is expected to debut the next ‌iPhone SE‌ sometime in March or April, and it will continue to be the company's lowest-cost device. It could go up in price slightly, but Apple is said to be aiming to keep it below $500.