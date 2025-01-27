Latest iPhone SE 4 Dummy Images Back Up Display Notch Rumors

With Apple's fourth-generation iPhone SE launch inching ever closer, new alleged dummy models have emerged online that give us further clarification on some of the details of the device.
Leaker Majin Bu shared these images on X (Twitter), along with a short video showing off the mockups, which are non-functional devices that case makers create based on information that leaks out of Apple's partner factories.
There have been conflicting rumors about whether the next iPhone SE will have a Dynamic Island or a notch, but the latter is looking increasingly likely. Despite the notch claims, the black and white mockups depicted show the older notch design with the selfie camera just left of center, backing up rumors that the device is largely based on the iPhone 14. There's also a single-lens camera on the back, as expected, along with a glass back and a aluminum band.
Suggestions that the iPhone SE 4 could get an Action Button or Camera Control button also appear off the mark, based on these mockups, which are very similar to images previously shared by leaker Sonny Dickson.
Along with the visible features from the dummy model, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to include a faster A17 Pro chip, an Apple-designed modem chip, and 8GB RAM – the minimum amount of memory required for Apple Intelligence. The camera is expected to be the same 48-megapixel Wide camera used in the current iPhone 16.
Apple is expected to debut the next iPhone SE sometime in March or April, and it will continue to be the company's lowest-cost device. It could go up in price slightly, but Apple is said to be aiming to keep it below $500.
iOS 18.3 should be released to the public next week, following beta testing since mid-December. While the software update is a relatively minor one, it still includes a handful of new features, changes, and bug fixes for iPhones.
Below, we recap everything new in iOS 18.3.
Notification Summary Changes
Examples of inaccurate Apple Intelligence notification summaries
Apple Intelligence...
Apple is set to release iOS 18.3 next week, bringing further refinements to Apple Intelligence features, a couple of neat new capabilities to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 devices, and bug fixes.
While not quite as packed with new features as Apple's preceding iOS 18 point releases, iOS 18.3 still introduces capabilities that aim to make your iPhone smarter and more intuitive. Below, we've...
iOS 18.3 is expected to be widely released next week, and that means the first iOS 18.4 beta for iPhones should be just around the corner.
Apple has previously implied that iOS 18.4 will be released in April, as that is when it promised to make Apple Intelligence available in even more languages.
Below, we outline what to expect from iOS 18.4 so far.
Apple Intelligence for Siri
Siri ...
Walmart still does not accept Apple Pay or other NFC payments at its more than 4,600 stores across the U.S., and it stood firm on its reasoning for that today.
A spokesperson for Walmart today informed MacRumors that its position on contactless payments has not changed since we last reached out about the matter in 2022. The big-box retailer said it remains focused on its own convenient...
A new Apple TV is expected to be released later this year. In this article, we recap rumored features and changes for the device.
The next Apple TV will be equipped with Apple's own combined Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. He said the chip supports Wi-Fi 6E, which would be an upgrade over the current Apple TV's standard Wi-Fi 6 support. Wi-Fi 6E extends the...
Apple provided developers and public beta testers with the release candidate version of iOS 18.3 today, and with it comes release notes confirming what's new. While we knew about several of the features that are in the update, there are some lesser known tweaks and bug fixes.
The update adds new Visual Intelligence features for iPhone 16 models, it tweaks Notification summaries on all...
The upcoming iPhone 17 models that Apple plans to release this year will not feature a smaller Dynamic Island, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today.
On social media, he said that he is expecting the size of the Dynamic Island to remain "largely unchanged" across the iPhone 17 lineup. His statement is contrary to prior rumors that we've heard about planned changes for the iPhone 17 models.
...
Apple's retail stores will be rolling out "merchandise/floor marketing updates" next week, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
Gurman did not explicitly say if the store updates are related to any upcoming product announcements, but he did mention that next week is around the time that Apple rolls out its annual Black Unity watch band for the Apple Watch.
In each of the past four years, ...
Apple continues to explore the idea of releasing camera-equipped AirPods in the future, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
Gurman only briefly mentioned the possibility of AirPods gaining tiny cameras, as part of his Power On newsletter intro this week, focused on Apple's future wearables ambitions. He did not explain what the cameras would be used for.
The tiny cameras would not be...