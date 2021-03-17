Belkin recently introduced the $99 Boost Charge Pro 2-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand with MagSafe, which joins the existing Belkin-branded 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger that came out earlier this year.

belkin magsafe charger
Belkin continues to be the only third-party accessory maker that offers Apple-approved MagSafe-compatible charging accessories that are able to charge Apple's iPhone 12 models at the maximum speeds, so there's not a lot of competition out there aside from Apple's own ‌MagSafe‌ Charger and ‌MagSafe‌ Duo.

belkin charger design
Design wise, the 2-in-1 ‌MagSafe‌ Charger features a circular base with a chrome arm that houses a ‌MagSafe‌ charging puck that works with the ‌iPhone 12‌, 12 mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max. The charger's base is made from a plastic material and comes in either black or white. It's not the most high quality charger that I've used, but I think it looks fine on a desk or table, blending in well without standing out.

belkin charger on desk
The ‌MagSafe‌ charging puck is similar to Apple's own ‌MagSafe‌ Charger in design, with that same soft rubber feel, and underneath, the charger has silicone pads to keep it in place on a desk. At the bottom of the base, there's a built-in Qi-based wireless charger that's meant to be used for the AirPods. There's a small hollow where the ‌AirPods‌ or AirPods Pro fit, and positioning the ‌AirPods‌ case within this hollow ensures that it's in the proper position for charging.

belkin charger next to 3 in 1
Even though the Qi charger at the base is designed for ‌AirPods‌, it also works with other iPhones and smartphones that support Qi-based charging. The hollow is bigger and wider than the hollow Belkin added for the 3-in-1 charger, but it still works for iPhones of all sizes. This base charger is limited to 5W though, so it's not going to charge anything at high speeds.

belkin charger two iphones
The main ‌MagSafe‌ charging puck is identical to Apple's charging options and it charges the ‌iPhone 12‌, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max at 15W. The iPhone 12 mini maxes out at 12W, which the 2-in-1 charger also accommodates. The 2-in-1 charger is weighted a bit, but you do need to use a grab and twist gesture to undock an iPhone without lifting the charger itself. I've had no problems with this, and just giving that small twist when pulling up keeps it on my desk where it belongs.

With Apple's ‌MagSafe‌ chargers you need to make sure you have the appropriate power adapter, which is not included, but there's no guesswork involved with the Boost Charge Pro 2-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand because it comes with a power adapter.

belkin charger power adapter
The circular base of the Belkin 2-in-1 ‌MagSafe‌ Charger doesn't take up too much room on a desk (it's about 5.3 inches at its widest point), which I appreciate, and the upright ‌MagSafe‌ charging arm can be used in either portrait or landscape mode. The charging arm is angled slightly to put the ‌iPhone‌ in an ideal position for watching videos, taking FaceTime calls, or glancing over to see the time at night.

The 2-in-1 ‌MagSafe‌ Charger comes in either black or white, and there's a small LED light on the base that lights up when the Qi-based charger is in use so you know if charging is happening. There's no need for a light for the ‌MagSafe‌ charging puck because the ‌iPhone‌ connects magnetically and automatically gets oriented in the right position.

belkin charger with airpods
You can use the ‌MagSafe‌ charger with a naked ‌iPhone‌ or with a MagSafe-compatible case, but because it's magnetic, it does not work with non-MagSafe cases or with non-iPhone 12 models because they don't have the necessary built-in magnets.

In my testing, Belkin's 2-in-1 ‌MagSafe‌ Charger charged my ‌iPhone 12‌ from dead to 62 percent in an hour while also charging the ‌AirPods Pro‌ at 5W, which is just about the same charging speed that I tend to get from a standard Apple ‌MagSafe‌ Charger. It should be noted, though, that charging with ‌MagSafe‌ is variable, both with this Belkin charger and Apple's standard charger.

In some tests I get around 60 percent battery life in an hour from dead, but in other tests, battery life can be closer to 70 percent, so your actual charging speeds may vary somewhat. What I can say, though, is that the Belkin charger seems to be charging right at the same speeds as a standard ‌MagSafe‌ Charger, even when charging another device too.

Bottom Line

Apple's standard ‌MagSafe‌ Charger is $39, which means the 2-in-1 ‌MagSafe‌ Charger from Belkin is $60 more expensive. Not everyone is going to want to pay that price, but for those who are fully investing in the ‌MagSafe‌ product lineup, it could be worth the cost.

belkin charger desktop
I prefer Belkin's upright charging options to the standard Apple ‌MagSafe‌ Charger because they're just more convenient to use. It's easier to grab an ‌iPhone‌ off a desk from the charging arm than it is to grab one from the flat charger, and there's also space for charging ‌AirPods‌ or another device with the Qi charging base. All-in-one charging options save space and require fewer cables, which is a bonus.

In the future there may be more ‌MagSafe‌ charging options to choose from, but right now you're only going to get the fastest speeds from Apple-approved accessories like the ‌MagSafe‌ Charger and Belkin's options. You can get a much cheaper magnetic charger from a third-party company, but those cheaper chargers are limited to 7.5W rather than 15W and aren't worth it for those who want the faster ‌MagSafe‌ charging speeds.

How to Buy

The Belkin 2-in-1 ‌MagSafe‌ Charger can bepurchased from the Apple website for $99.95.

Tags: Belkin, MagSafe Guide, MagSafe Accessories Guide

Top Stories

maxresdefault

Apple Shares 'Jump' AirPods Pro Ad

Sunday March 14, 2021 9:09 pm PDT by
Apple today shared a new AirPods Pro-focused ad called "Jump" on its YouTube channel, highlighting the Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency features of the earbuds in a creative way. In the spot, a man wearing AirPods Pro jump ropes through the city. It's set to the song "Fallin' Apart" by Young Franco, and it features the tagline "Turn the world into your playground with AirPods Pro." ...
Read Full Article52 comments
top stories 13mar2021

Top Stories: Apple Event Rumored for March 23, iMac Pro and HomePod Discontinued, and More

Saturday March 13, 2021 6:00 am PST by
Rumors about a potential Apple event are starting to heat up as we're getting close to the time of year when Apple frequently hosts an event, so stay tuned for more information on that front in the coming days and weeks. This week also saw Apple confirm it has discontinued both the iMac Pro and the original HomePod, while rumors are continuing to look forward to new Apple silicon MacBook Pro ...
Read Full Article44 comments
DuckDuckGo vs Chrome Feature

DuckDuckGo Calls Out Google Search for 'Spying' on Users After Privacy Labels Go Live

Monday March 15, 2021 12:06 pm PDT by
Over the course of the last several weeks, Google has been adding App Privacy labels to its iOS apps in accordance with Apple's App Store rules, but it took Google multiple months to begin sharing the information. There was speculation that Google's delay meant that it had something to hide, which DuckDuckGo is leaning into with a new tweet that highlights Google's data collection and calls...
Read Full Article195 comments
Screen Shot 2021 03 08 at 1

March 23 Apple Event Rumored to Unveil New iPad Pro, AirPods 3, and AirTags

Monday March 15, 2021 4:49 am PDT by
Apple will hold its first event of 2021 on March 23 to reveal new products, according to a reliable Chinese leaker known as "Kang." The event could see the unveiling of new iPad Pro models, updated AirPods, and the long-awaited AirTags item trackers. Kang has said Apple's March event will be held on the same date as the OnePlus 9 reveal, which is scheduled for Tuesday, March 23, opening up...
Read Full Article
iphone 12 red color fading

Some iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 Models Losing Color From Aluminum Body

Monday March 15, 2021 10:02 am PDT by
Some iPhone 12 models have been losing color from their aluminum chassis, according to a new report from Svetapple.sk, which includes photos of a PRODUCT(RED) iPhone 12 model that has been noticeably leached of color. The side of the iPhone 12 near the power button has faded to an orange shade and there's a clear delineation where the red coloring has worn off. Svetapple.sk says that the...
Read Full Article152 comments
ios 14

iOS 14.5: Apple Maps Could Feature Real-Time Crowd Data for Points of Interest

Monday March 15, 2021 5:02 am PDT by
With iOS and iPadOS 14.5 scheduled for an early spring release, Apple has begun testing a new feature that could provide Apple Maps users with real-time crowd data for points of interest, similar to Google Maps. In the iOS and iPadOS 14.5 beta, an updated section in the "Location Services" menu of Apple's Privacy settings states that Apple will collect data from users, such as when a...
Read Full Article50 comments
AirPods Gen 3 Feature

Kuo: AirPods 3 Mass Production to Start in Q3 2021

Sunday March 14, 2021 11:55 pm PDT by
Mass production will begin on the third-generation AirPods in the third quarter of 2021, according to an investors note from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo that was seen by MacRumors. If mass production is not set to begin until the third quarter of 2021, it would mean that the AirPods 3 wouldn't ship until later in the year. Kuo previously said back in November that the AirPods 3 would launch in the ...
Read Full Article61 comments
2021 mbp hdmi slot 3d

Next-Generation Apple Silicon MacBooks Expected to Drive Record-Breaking Mac Shipments This Year

Friday March 12, 2021 11:32 am PST by
In a research note shared with MacRumors today, Barclays analysts said they expect Apple to report record Mac shipments in the 2021 fiscal year. Apple has seen strong demand for Macs driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and the release of Apple silicon Macs. With rumors indicating that Apple plans to release redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with Apple silicon in the second half...
Read Full Article72 comments
airpods 3 gizmochina Feature teal

Proven Leaker Says New AirPods Ready to Ship, New 12.9-Inch iPad Pro Will Likely Outsell 11-Inch Model

Friday March 12, 2021 6:54 am PST by
Apple's next-generation AirPods are "ready to ship," and the second-generation AirPods will be discontinued this month as a result, a proven leaker known as "Kang" said today on Chinese social media website Weibo. Apple is widely rumored to be working on third-generation AirPods, with leaked images and renders suggesting that the new earphones will have a similar design as the AirPods Pro,...
Read Full Article77 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Promotes iPhone 12 'Ceramic Shield' Display In New 'Cook' Ad

Saturday March 13, 2021 10:04 am PST by
In a new ad on its YouTube channel, Apple is promoting the durability and water resistance of the iPhone 12 and the performance of the "Ceramic Shield" display. The ad, named "Cook," showcases a chef putting an iPhone 12‌ through its paces by splashing it with liquids and flour, plus dropping it on its screen multiple times. The ad aims to highlight the "Ceramic Shield" display on the...
Read Full Article109 comments