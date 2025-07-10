NFL Apps Rolling Out on CarPlay Starting With These Teams

As spotted by 9to5Mac's Zac Hall, NFL team apps are rolling out on CarPlay.



The official Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears apps gained CarPlay support earlier this year, followed by the official New Orleans Saints app this week. All three apps are developed by a company named YinzCam, which says it develops the official apps for a total of 24 NFL teams, 18 NHL teams, 17 NBA teams, 16 MLS clubs, and more.

In the CarPlay apps, fans can listen to live audio and radio broadcasts for their favorite team's games, right on their vehicle's dashboard.

YinzCam will presumably continue to roll out CarPlay support across its portfolio of NFL apps, but for now only Bills, Bears, and Saints fans can take advantage. The only NFL teams that the company does not develop apps for are the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Starting with iOS 18.4, released in late March, CarPlay apps that stream audio for live sports events can show a scoreboard for the game on the CarPlay screen, right alongside controls for the audio feed. The revamped Now Playing view can show team logos, scores, the game clock, and more. Based on screenshots shared by YinzCam last month, however, it appears that the company has not yet implemented this feature.

