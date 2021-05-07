With the release of iOS 14.5 and tvOS 14.5, Apple users can now connect their PS5 DualSense and Xbox Series X controllers to an iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. Keep reading to learn how it works.

xbox series x controller microsoft
Since iOS 13 and tvOS 13, users have been able to connect popular console controllers to an ‌iPhone‌ or ‌Apple TV‌ to play Apple Arcade games and other iOS games, instead of having to spend extra money on MFi-compatible controllers.

The newest updates, iOS 14.5 and tvOS 14.5, introduce additional support for the latest gaming controllers from Sony and Microsoft, allowing the PS5 DualSense controller and the Xbox Series X controller to be used with iPhones and iPads.

The following steps walk you through the process of pairing your DualSense or Series X controller to your Apple device. If you haven't already, you'll need to update your ‌iPhone‌/‌iPad‌ to iOS 14.5 (Settings > General > Software Update) or your ‌Apple TV‌ to tvOS 14.5 (Settings -> System -> Software Updates).

How to Connect the PS5 DualSense controller to iPhone or iPad

  1. Open your iOS device's Settings app and navigate to Bluetooth.
  2. On your DualSense controller, press and hold the Share button (next to the D-Pad, with three lines radiating out from the top) and the PS button (in between the thumbsticks) at the same time. Hold them for at least three seconds, until you see the light bar flashing blue.
    sony

  3. On your ‌iPhone‌/‌iPad‌, under "Other Devices," tap on your PS5 DualSense controller.
  4. Tap Pair.

To save battery once you're done using the controller, return to the Bluetooth settings screen and tap the info ("i") icon next to the PS5 controller, then tap Disconnect or Forget this device to remove it from the list.

How to Connect the Xbox Series X controller to iPhone or iPad

  1. Open your iOS device's Settings app and navigate to Bluetooth.
  2. On your Xbox Series X controller, hold down the pairing button located on the top of the controller for a few seconds.
    xbox series x

  3. On your ‌iPhone‌/‌iPad‌, under "Other Devices," tap on your Xbox Series X controller.
  4. Tap Pair.

To save battery once you're done using the controller, return to the Bluetooth settings screen and tap the info ("i") icon next to the Xbox Series X controller, then tap Disconnect or Forget this device to remove it from the list.

How to Connect the PS5 DualSense Controller to Apple TV

  1. Open the Settings app on ‌Apple TV‌ and select Remotes and Devices -> Bluetooth.
  2. On your DualSense controller, press and hold the Share button (next to the D-Pad, with three lines radiating out from the top) and the PS button (in between the thumbsticks) at the same time. Hold them for at least three seconds, until you see the light bar flashing blue.
    sony

  3. On your ‌Apple TV‌, select the DualSense Controller to pair it, which will be confirmed with a notification on tvOS.

How to Connect the Xbox Wireless Controller to Apple TV

  1. Open the Settings app on ‌Apple TV‌ and select Remotes and Devices -> Bluetooth.
  2. On your Xbox Series X controller, hold down the pairing button located on the top of the controller for a few seconds.
    xbox series x

  3. On your ‌Apple TV‌, select the Xbox Series X controller to pair it, which will be confirmed with a notification on tvOS.

The above steps should work for most wireless console controllers, including the DualShock 4 Wireless controller and Xbox Wireless controller.

Tags: Microsoft, Sony, PlayStation, Xbox

Top Stories

tracking disabled ios 14 5

Analytics Suggest 96% of Users Leave App Tracking Disabled in iOS 14.5

Friday May 7, 2021 1:51 am PDT by
An early look at an ongoing analysis of Apple's App Tracking Transparency suggests that the vast majority of iPhone users are leaving app tracking disabled since the feature went live on April 26 with the release of iOS 14.5. According to the latest data from analytics firm Flurry, just 4% of iPhone users in the U.S. have actively chosen to opt into app tracking after updating their device...
Read Full Article226 comments
macbook colors 3d black bezels

Prosser: Next MacBook Air Could Come in Colors Similar to iMac

Friday May 7, 2021 6:55 am PDT by
According to Apple leaker Jon Prosser, Apple's upcoming release of the MacBook Air will feature various colors, similar to the colors in the newly released 24-inch iMac. In the latest video of his YouTube channel Front Page Tech, Prosser says the same source who accurately provided him information on the first Apple silicon iMac coming in colors has told him that he recently saw a prototype...
Read Full Article354 comments
tile amazon sidewalk integration

Tile to Leverage Amazon Echo and Ring Devices to Better Compete With AirTags

Friday May 7, 2021 2:07 pm PDT by
Amazon today announced that it is teaming up with Tile to add Amazon Sidewalk integration to Tile's Bluetooth trackers. Amazon Sidewalk, for those unfamiliar, is a network of Amazon Bluetooth devices that's designed to improve the connectivity of devices like the Ring and Amazon Echo. Tile will now be joining Amazon Sidewalk, and through this integration, Amazon Echo and Ring devices will be ...
Read Full Article169 comments
Top Stories 59 Feature

Top Stories: Epic Games vs. Apple, Hidden AirTag Mode, Apple Music Hi-Fi, Colorful MacBook Air?

Saturday May 8, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
While we wait for the newly introduced iMac, iPad Pro, and Apple TV models to launch later this month, this week saw the kickoff of the big Epic Games v. Apple trial, with lots of juicy tidbits coming out as the two sides make their arguments. This week also saw some rumors about a Hi-Fi tier for Apple Music, more biometric sensing capabilities for Apple Watch, and timing for the...
Read Full Article20 comments
zoom app icon

Apple Gave Zoom Access to Special API to Use iPad Camera During Split View Multitasking

Sunday May 9, 2021 2:00 am PDT by
Zoom, a hallmark platform used by millions during the global health crisis, has been given access to a special iPadOS API that allows the app to use the iPad camera while the app is in use in Split View multitasking mode. This case of special treatment was first brought to attention by app developer Jeremy Provost, who, in a blog post, explains that Zoom uses a special API that allows the...
Read Full Article324 comments
snapchat dark mode

Snapchat Rolls Out Dark Mode on iOS

Wednesday May 5, 2021 1:17 am PDT by
Nearly two years following the release of iOS and iPadOS 13, which included native, built-in, and systemwide dark mode, Snapchat, one of the world's most prominent social media networks, has finally rolled out a dark mode theme for iOS users. Snapchat began testing a dark mode theme of its app design late last year with a small group of iOS users. Now, Snapchat says that as of this week, it...
Read Full Article19 comments
tile sticker e1570533758981

Tile CEO: 'We Welcome Competition From Apple, But We Think It Needs to Be Fair'

Tuesday May 4, 2021 9:51 am PDT by
Just after Apple announced its AirTags, Tile CEO CJ Prober relayed his concerns about competing with Apple in the tracking space, and said that Tile would ask Congress to investigate Apple's business practices specific to Find My and item trackers. Prober this week did an interview with Bloomberg, where he further expanded on Tile's complaints about Apple and why he feels that Tile is...
Read Full Article453 comments
fortnite apple logo 2

Epic CEO Tim Sweeney Admits App Store's 30% Cut Is Similar to Consoles, Would Have Accepted Special Deal With Apple

Tuesday May 4, 2021 1:54 pm PDT by
Apple's legal battle with Epic Games is continuing on, and during the second day of the trial, Epic Games' CEO Tim Sweeney continued his testimony against Apple. Sweeney was grilled by Apple's lawyers, and made several points seemingly favorable to Apple. In addition to mentioning how he prefers Apple's iPhone and values Apple's privacy policies that he's aiming to dismantle, Sweeney...
Read Full Article210 comments
signal instagram ads3

Signal Shares the Instagram Ads Facebook Doesn't Want You to See

Wednesday May 5, 2021 1:29 am PDT by
Encrypted messaging app Signal has had a series of Instagram ads blocked from the social media platform, after it attempted to show users how much data the Facebook-owned company collects about them and how it's used to push targeted ads. In a blog post, Signal described how it generated the ads to show users why they were seeing them, simply by declaring upfront the information that the...
Read Full Article102 comments
iphone 12 preorder purple

Apple Begins Transition to Randomized Serial Numbers With Purple iPhone 12

Wednesday May 5, 2021 9:17 am PDT by
MacRumors previously reported about Apple's plan to switch to randomized serial numbers for future products starting in early 2021, and this transition has now started with the new purple iPhone 12 model in multiple countries. With assistance from Aaron Zollo, host of the YouTube channel ZolloTech, we can confirm that the purple iPhone 12 released last month has a new 10-character serial...
Read Full Article82 comments