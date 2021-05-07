With the release of iOS 14.5 and tvOS 14.5, Apple users can now connect their PS5 DualSense and Xbox Series X controllers to an iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. Keep reading to learn how it works.



Since iOS 13 and tvOS 13, users have been able to connect popular console controllers to an ‌iPhone‌ or ‌Apple TV‌ to play Apple Arcade games and other iOS games, instead of having to spend extra money on MFi-compatible controllers.

The newest updates, iOS 14.5 and tvOS 14.5, introduce additional support for the latest gaming controllers from Sony and Microsoft, allowing the PS5 DualSense controller and the Xbox Series X controller to be used with iPhones and iPads.

The following steps walk you through the process of pairing your DualSense or Series X controller to your Apple device. If you haven't already, you'll need to update your ‌iPhone‌/‌iPad‌ to iOS 14.5 (Settings > General > Software Update) or your ‌Apple TV‌ to tvOS 14.5 (Settings -> System -> Software Updates).



How to Connect the PS5 DualSense controller to iPhone or iPad

Open your iOS device's Settings app and navigate to Bluetooth. On your DualSense controller, press and hold the Share button (next to the D-Pad, with three lines radiating out from the top) and the PS button (in between the thumbsticks) at the same time. Hold them for at least three seconds, until you see the light bar flashing blue.



On your ‌iPhone‌/‌iPad‌, under "Other Devices," tap on your PS5 DualSense controller. Tap Pair.

To save battery once you're done using the controller, return to the Bluetooth settings screen and tap the info ("i") icon next to the PS5 controller, then tap Disconnect or Forget this device to remove it from the list.



How to Connect the Xbox Series X controller to iPhone or iPad

Open your iOS device's Settings app and navigate to Bluetooth. On your Xbox Series X controller, hold down the pairing button located on the top of the controller for a few seconds.



On your ‌iPhone‌/‌iPad‌, under "Other Devices," tap on your Xbox Series X controller. Tap Pair.

To save battery once you're done using the controller, return to the Bluetooth settings screen and tap the info ("i") icon next to the Xbox Series X controller, then tap Disconnect or Forget this device to remove it from the list.



How to Connect the PS5 DualSense Controller to Apple TV

Open the Settings app on ‌Apple TV‌ and select Remotes and Devices -> Bluetooth. On your DualSense controller, press and hold the Share button (next to the D-Pad, with three lines radiating out from the top) and the PS button (in between the thumbsticks) at the same time. Hold them for at least three seconds, until you see the light bar flashing blue.



On your ‌Apple TV‌, select the DualSense Controller to pair it, which will be confirmed with a notification on tvOS.

How to Connect the Xbox Wireless Controller to Apple TV

Open the Settings app on ‌Apple TV‌ and select Remotes and Devices -> Bluetooth. On your Xbox Series X controller, hold down the pairing button located on the top of the controller for a few seconds.



On your ‌Apple TV‌, select the Xbox Series X controller to pair it, which will be confirmed with a notification on tvOS.

The above steps should work for most wireless console controllers, including the DualShock 4 Wireless controller and Xbox Wireless controller.