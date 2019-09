How to Force Restart iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max

Force Restarting iPhone 11 , iPhone 11 Pro , and iPhone 11 Pro Max



Quickly press and release the Volume Up button.

Quickly press and release the Volume Down button.

Press and hold the Side button until the Apple logo appears, then release the Side button.

Restarting Other Devices

Apple's newest range of smartphones, the iPhone 11 iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone Pro Max, share the same overall design of Apple's 2018 devices. In the absence of a Home button, they've also inherited the unique method of forcing a quick restart.Restarting your iPhone involves pressing the Side buttons in a special combination, and while it's not immediately obvious, once you've learned the steps, a force restart is the quickest way to restart your iPhone if it's acting up.During this process, you will see a slider to power off the iPhone. You're going to want to ignore it and continue holding down the Side button until the screen goes black. At that point, the Apple logo will pop up, and after the restart is complete, the screen will activate once again.Using the force restart process prevents you from having to shut the iPhone down entirely, which takes several more steps.