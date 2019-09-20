How to Force Restart iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max

Restarting your iPhone involves pressing the Side buttons in a special combination, and while it's not immediately obvious, once you've learned the steps, a force restart is the quickest way to restart your iPhone if it's acting up.
Force Restarting iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max
- Quickly press and release the Volume Up button.
- Quickly press and release the Volume Down button.
- Press and hold the Side button until the Apple logo appears, then release the Side button.
Using the force restart process prevents you from having to shut the iPhone down entirely, which takes several more steps.
If you do want to shut the iPhone down, you can do so by going to the General section of the Settings app, scrolling down to the bottom, and choosing the Shut Down option.
You can also hold down the Volume Up button and the Side button at the same time to bring up the Emergency SOS interface that also houses a "slide to power off" option.
Restarting Other Devices
