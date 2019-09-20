How to Force Restart iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max

Friday September 20, 2019 3:05 AM PDT by Tim Hardwick
Apple's newest range of smartphones, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone Pro Max, share the same overall design of Apple's 2018 devices. In the absence of a Home button, they've also inherited the unique method of forcing a quick restart.

Restarting your iPhone involves pressing the Side buttons in a special combination, and while it's not immediately obvious, once you've learned the steps, a force restart is the quickest way to restart your iPhone if it's acting up.

Force Restarting iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max



  1. Quickly press and release the Volume Up button.

  2. Quickly press and release the Volume Down button.

  3. Press and hold the Side button until the Apple logo appears, then release the Side button.
During this process, you will see a slider to power off the iPhone. You're going to want to ignore it and continue holding down the Side button until the screen goes black. At that point, the Apple logo will pop up, and after the restart is complete, the screen will activate once again.

Using the force restart process prevents you from having to shut the iPhone down entirely, which takes several more steps.

If you do want to shut the iPhone down, you can do so by going to the General section of the Settings app, scrolling down to the bottom, and choosing the Shut Down option.

You can also hold down the Volume Up button and the Side button at the same time to bring up the Emergency SOS interface that also houses a "slide to power off" option.

Restarting Other Devices


Don't have one of these iPhones? Make sure to check out our guides on how to force restart other Apple products, listed below:

You NEVER do this type of reset unless the phone is either not responding, or COMPLETELY jacked up. If you're able to close your background apps beforehand, you must. Holding down the side button after seeing the power off slider is the equivalent to unplugging your Mac Pro or PC from the wall while it's running. ALWAYS try to shut it down using the slider and then turn it back on to see if it fixed the problem. Holding the side button down for a hard reset is a last resort.
