How to Force Restart or Hard Reset the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

Press and quickly release the Volume Up button.

Press and quickly release the Volume Down button.

Press and hold the Side button (aka power) until you see the Apple logo.

Apple has changed the method to force restart or hard reset an iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus, as outlined in a recent support document While rebooting an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus requires pressing and holding both the Sleep/Wake and Volume Down buttons for at least 10 seconds, until the Apple logo appears, restarting an iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus takes three steps.Keep in mind that Apple now refers to the Sleep/Wake button as the Side button as of the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X.Powering off regularly still requires holding down the Side button for a few seconds until the "slide to power off" prompt appears. In iOS 11, there's also a "Shut Down" option in the Settings app at the bottom of the General menu.Force restarting an iPhone is different than recovery using DFU mode , for which the steps remain the same as the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.