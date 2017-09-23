How to Force Restart or Hard Reset the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

Saturday September 23, 2017 8:40 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple has changed the method to force restart or hard reset an iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus, as outlined in a recent support document.


While rebooting an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus requires pressing and holding both the Sleep/Wake and Volume Down buttons for at least 10 seconds, until the Apple logo appears, restarting an iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus takes three steps.

Keep in mind that Apple now refers to the Sleep/Wake button as the Side button as of the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X.

How to Force Restart or Hard Reset the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus


  1. Press and quickly release the Volume Up button.
  2. Press and quickly release the Volume Down button.
  3. Press and hold the Side button (aka power) until you see the Apple logo.
Powering off regularly still requires holding down the Side button for a few seconds until the "slide to power off" prompt appears. In iOS 11, there's also a "Shut Down" option in the Settings app at the bottom of the General menu.

Force restarting an iPhone is different than recovery using DFU mode, for which the steps remain the same as the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

Mlrollin91
52 minutes ago at 08:59 am

Cuz it's too easy to accidentally do on the plus when you're trying to just press the power button when using one hand.

How is it to easy? You are not holding the buttons down for 10 seconds when trying to only lock your screen one handed. I have never once accidentally hard reset my device.
goshya
1 hour ago at 08:47 am
What the...?

What was wrong with pressing the side button and volume button simultaneously?

Ridiculous combination.
Greg McBride
1 hour ago at 08:42 am
About 45 minutes ago, my 8 Plus locked up and I had to get on a chat session with Apple Support to figure out how to force restart. Wish this article would have been pushed live about an hour ago! :)
now i see it
1 hour ago at 08:50 am
Cuz it's too easy to accidentally do on the plus when you're trying to just press the power button when using one hand.
Nati-Yolie
37 minutes ago at 09:14 am
This feels like the Konami code of Apple.
DannyBlizz
33 minutes ago at 09:18 am
This seems like it will unlock new features or something lol
