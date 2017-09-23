Apple has changed the method to force restart or hard reset an iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus, as outlined in a recent support document.
While rebooting an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus requires pressing and holding both the Sleep/Wake and Volume Down buttons for at least 10 seconds, until the Apple logo appears, restarting an iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus takes three steps.
Keep in mind that Apple now refers to the Sleep/Wake button as the Side button as of the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X.
Force restarting an iPhone is different than recovery using DFU mode, for which the steps remain the same as the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.
How to Force Restart or Hard Reset the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus
- Press and quickly release the Volume Up button.
- Press and quickly release the Volume Down button.
- Press and hold the Side button (aka power) until you see the Apple logo.
