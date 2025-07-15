Apple Watch Sleep Apnea and Heart Health Features Now Available in More Countries

by

The sleep apnea detection feature that Apple's most recent Apple Watch models offer has expanded to several more countries in Europe, Asia, South America, and more.

Sleep apnea is a disorder where a person's breathing repeatedly stops and starts again during sleep, preventing rest. Sleep apnea detection on Apple Watch uses the device's accelerometer to monitor tiny movements at the wrist that are linked with interruptions in respiratory patterns. Disturbances that occur multiple times over several nights can indicate sleep apnea.

Sleep apnea detection and notifications have expanded to the following areas:

  • Argentina
  • Australia
  • Christmas Island
  • Cocos (Keeling) Islands
  • Ecuador
  • Heard and McDonald Islands
  • Honduras
  • Indonesia
  • Moldova
  • Norfolk Island
  • Serbia
  • Taiwan
  • Thailand
  • Ukraine
  • Vietnam

Sleep Apnea detection is available on the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Series 10, and Apple Watch Ultra 2 in more than 150 countries around the world. Apple Watch users have to wear the watch for several nights in a row to get an initial reading, though nightly Breathing Disturbances are listed in the Health app on iPhone.

In addition to bringing sleep apnea detection to more countries, Apple is also expanding AFib History, ECGs, and Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications to a few more areas.

ECG readings and Irregular Rhythm Notifications have launched in Argentina, Costa Rica, and Serbia, while AFib history is now available in Argentina and Serbia.

AFib history is designed for people who have a diagnosis of atrial fibrillation from a physician. Irregular Heart Rhythm notifications are meant to detect high heart rates, low heart rates, or irregular heart rhythms, all of which can be indicative of a problem. The Apple Watch ECG feature can detect atrial fibrillation, low heart rates, and high heart rates.

ECG, Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications, and AFib History are features that can be used by Apple Watch owners in over 150 countries worldwide. Apple maintains a dedicated list of Apple Watch feature availability on its website.

Roller Avatar
Roller
37 minutes ago at 12:08 pm
Cool! Now bring back blood oxygen measurements to the U.S.
flopticalcube Avatar
flopticalcube
28 minutes ago at 12:17 pm
Finally, the clamouring masses of the Heard and McDonald Islands can track their sleep apnea.
sos47 Avatar
sos47
7 minutes ago at 12:39 pm
While those stats are interesting i always ask, how accurete are these measurements.
For example Pulse Ox is a relative simple measurement, HRV is not because the watch measures pulse and not heartrate. And when it comes to blood preasure it becomes more difficult. Etc etc. Has anyone links to - non apple - scientific documents how accurate AW is in any details?
