iPad 11: What's Next for Apple's Most Affordable Tablet

Apple is working on an update for the low-cost iPad, which hasn't been refreshed since 2022. As an entry-level product, the ‌iPad‌ doesn't get a lot of attention and it's not often the focus of rumors, but we've heard a little bit about what might be coming to the ‌iPad‌ 11.





Design

Apple overhauled the look of the ‌iPad‌ in 2022, introducing a 10.9-inch all-display design and a Touch ID power button, so we're not expecting any further design changes at this point in time.



Apple will likely stick with the 10.9-inch display and ‌iPad‌ Air-like design, but we could get new colors. Current colors include silver, yellow, pink, and blue. The ‌iPad‌ already has a USB-C port, which will stick around, and it will continue to support the USB-C Apple Pencil.

A-Series Chip

The current 10th-generation ‌iPad‌ has an A14 chip that was first used in the iPhone 12 lineup, and it's getting outdated. The logical choice for the next ‌iPad‌ is the A16 that was used in the iPhone 15 models, but if Apple wants to make Apple Intelligence as accessible as possible, an A17 Pro chip or A18 chip isn't out of the question.

Of course, adding Apple Intelligence support would also necessitate much more memory, and the ‌iPad‌ is currently limited to 4GB, so it might just be too expensive for Apple to give it that functionality while also keeping the price affordable.

Either way, the A16 will be a major improvement even if it doesn't support Apple Intelligence. It'll be faster and more efficient, so battery life could potentially be improved.

Apple has been updating most of its products with Wi-Fi 6E or better, so we can expect Wi-Fi 6E support for the low-cost ‌iPad‌. The current model supports Wi-Fi 6, so it is not compatible with the faster 6GHz band that's available with Wi-Fi 6E routers.

Cost

We haven't heard rumors of any kind of cost increase for the ‌iPad‌ 11, so we're still expecting pricing to start at $349 for 64GB of storage. Apple has been bumping some minimum storage options in recent years, so there's a chance we could see a boost to 128GB of storage without a cost increase, but nothing has been rumored.

Apple only sells the ‌iPad‌ in 64GB and 256GB configurations right now.



Apple is rumored to be holding an event in October to unveil new M4 Macs and a new iPad mini 7, so it's possible we'll see the ‌iPad‌ then.

Rumors about the ‌iPad‌ 11's launch date have been wishy washy, though. Analyst Ross Young recently said that display shipments for the device wouldn't start until October, which is late for an October debut and actually more appropriate for a 2025 launch.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has said Apple is working on a new Magic Keyboard accessory for the low-cost ‌iPad‌ and/or the iPad Air which is expected to come out by the middle of 2025. It may not make sense to release the ‌iPad‌ 11 until that accessory is ready, as Apple doesn't typically split up accessory and device launches.

Of course, if it's actually an accessory solely for the ‌iPad Air‌, the keyboard might not have an impact on the ‌iPad‌ 11 launch date at all.

Buying Advice

If you're planning to get a low-cost ‌iPad‌ and you can wait, we recommend holding off for the new model. The current version is two years old at this point, and the chip inside is even older. You'll get the most out of your money if you wait for an update.