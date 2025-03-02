New iPads Expected Shortly After This Week's Likely M4 MacBook Air Announcement

Apple is expected to announce new MacBook Air models with the M4 chip as soon as this week, and new iPads should follow shortly after.



iPad Air and iPad 10 inventory is running low at Apple Stores, and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman believes this is a sign that new iPads will be introduced soon.

However, unlike the new MacBook Air, he said the new iPad models "probably won't come in the next few days."

So, the timeframe for the new iPads is not narrowed down yet, but it seems like the devices will not be unveiled at the same time as the MacBook Air with the M4 chip.

Our best guess is that these iPads will launch at some point in March or April.

No major design changes have been rumored for the next iPad Air or iPad 11, with the devices expected to receive under-the-hood improvements only. The next iPad Air is expected to be powered by the M3 chip or M4 chip, while the iPad 11 is rumored to be equipped with an A16 Bionic chip or A17 Pro chip.

As for the iPad Pro, do not expect a new model until Apple announces the M5 chip. And the iPad mini was just updated months ago.