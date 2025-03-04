Apple Refreshes iPad With A16 Chip and More Storage

Apple today announced the 11th-generation iPad, now featuring the A16 Bionic chip and more storage.

From Apple's press release:

The A16 chip provides a jump in performance for everyday tasks and experiences in iPadOS, while still providing all-day battery life. Compared to the previous generation, the updated iPad with A16 is nearly 30 percent faster. In fact, compared to iPad with A13 Bionic, users will see up to a 50 percent improvement in overall performance, and A16 makes the updated iPad up to 6x faster than the best-selling Android tablet.

The new ‌iPad‌ starts with 128GB of storage, and is also available in 256GB and a new 512GB configuration.

It is available in blue, pink, yellow, and silver. It continues to start at $349.