New Magic Keyboards for iPads Launching This Year: What to Expect
Apple plans to release updated Magic Keyboards for new 11-inch iPad Air, 13-inch iPad Air, and entry-level iPad 11 models "early" this year, according to an October 2024 report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his Power On newsletter today, he reiterated that these accessories are coming in the "not-too-distant future."
Gurman's initial report said the new Magic Keyboard for the iPad Air will adopt "some" of the new features that were added to the latest Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro. That means potential features for the next iPad Air version of the accessory include a thinner and lighter design with an aluminum palm rest, a larger glass trackpad, and a row of function keys with shortcuts for things like display brightness and volume.
The new iPad Air, iPad 11, and Magic Keyboard models will likely be released this March or April. Last week, Gurman said the iPad 11 will be equipped with an A17 Pro chip and 8GB of RAM, enabling support for Apple Intelligence features on the entry-level iPad.
