New Entry-Level iPad With A16 Chip Has More RAM Than iPad 10

MacRumors has confirmed that Apple's new entry-level iPad unveiled this week is equipped with more RAM than the iPad 10 that it replaced.

iPad A16 Colors
The new iPad with the A16 chip includes 6GB of RAM, according to data from the latest beta of Apple's developer tool Xcode, released today. That is up from 4GB of RAM in the previous-generation iPad 10 with the A14 Bionic chip.

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 15, and iPhone 15 Plus models with the A16 chip also have 6GB of RAM, but the A16 chip has slightly reduced CPU and GPU specifications in the new entry-level iPad, so it was not entirely clear until now if the device would also have 6GB of RAM, or stick with the same 4GB as the previous model.

Unfortunately, the new entry-level iPad lacks support for Apple Intelligence, which currently requires at least 8GB of RAM.

Still, increased RAM contributes to faster performance, particularly for multitasking.

The new iPad can be pre-ordered now, and it is set to launch on Wednesday, March 12.

Top Rated Comments

EugW Avatar
EugW
1 hour ago at 01:13 pm
Excellent. I was hoping and predicting 6 GB. Glad to see that confirmed. So:

50% increase in RAM ✅
100% increase in storage ✅
30% increase in single-core CPU ✅
30% increase in GPU performance ✅
No change in price ✅
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
gpat Avatar
gpat
39 minutes ago at 01:36 pm
Come on... it's a solid upgrade.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
abatabia Avatar
abatabia
1 hour ago at 01:07 pm
I repeat: leaving Apple intelligence off of this iPad is a bone headed mood. Not that it’s any good right now but it may be in say a year from now. You then spent $350+ on a device that is hobbled from the start. Pure cash grab. The fragmentation is getting a bit much in my extremely humble opinion.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple Knowledge Navigator Avatar
Apple Knowledge Navigator
1 hour ago at 01:09 pm
Tim COULD have used the same 8gb chips from the countless other products that use them.

But just think about the 5 cents he saved. It’s this thinking that fuels innovation.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GMShadow Avatar
GMShadow
1 hour ago at 01:12 pm
A16/6GB is the right spec for this price point. A solid upgrade over the 10.

The market for these is people who just want a basic tablet. Most of them were happy buying the 9th gen last year despite it dating to 2021. This is a significantly better experience.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BelgianChoklit Avatar
BelgianChoklit
39 minutes ago at 01:37 pm

I repeat: leaving Apple intelligence off of this iPad is a bone headed mood. Not that it’s any good right now but it may be in say a year from now. You then spent $350+ on a device that is hobbled from the start. Pure cash grab. The fragmentation is getting a bit much in my extremely humble opinion.
Apple Intelligence is barely a thing right now. But most of all, be realistic. This is such a cheap iPad, you can't have everything. Putting an A17 Pro or A18 in this would have not been possible with this price. IMO this is the right move, better to have a 410€ iPad without a half cooked AI than a 470/500€ iPad with it, which would hit schools and companies buying these in bluk hard.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments