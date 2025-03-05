New Entry-Level iPad With A16 Chip Has More RAM Than iPad 10

MacRumors has confirmed that Apple's new entry-level iPad unveiled this week is equipped with more RAM than the iPad 10 that it replaced.



The new iPad with the A16 chip includes 6GB of RAM, according to data from the latest beta of Apple's developer tool Xcode, released today. That is up from 4GB of RAM in the previous-generation iPad 10 with the A14 Bionic chip.

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 15, and iPhone 15 Plus models with the A16 chip also have 6GB of RAM, but the A16 chip has slightly reduced CPU and GPU specifications in the new entry-level iPad, so it was not entirely clear until now if the device would also have 6GB of RAM, or stick with the same 4GB as the previous model.

Unfortunately, the new entry-level iPad lacks support for Apple Intelligence, which currently requires at least 8GB of RAM.

Still, increased RAM contributes to faster performance, particularly for multitasking.

The new iPad can be pre-ordered now, and it is set to launch on Wednesday, March 12.