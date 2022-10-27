New 10th-Generation iPad Has Slower USB-C Port Compared to Other Models

by

Apple's new 10th-generation iPad is equipped with a slower USB-C port compared to the latest iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini models.

10th Gen iPad Feature Fanned Gray
As noted in The Verge's review of the new iPad, released this week, the device's USB-C port is limited to USB 2.0 speeds of up to 480 Mbps for data transfer. This means that despite being equipped with a USB-C port, the 10th-generation iPad has the same data transfer speeds as the ninth-generation iPad with the Lightning connector.

All other iPad models with USB-C ports have faster data transfer speeds. iPad Pro models with the M1 chip and newer are compatible with Thunderbolt 3 for data transfer speeds up to 40 Gbps, the fifth-generation iPad Air is capable of transfers up to 10 Gbps, and the fourth-generation iPad Air and latest iPad mini reach speeds up to 5 Gbps.

YouTube channel Max Tech demonstrated the new iPad's slower USB-C port in the video below:


Apple does not mention the slower USB-C port on the new iPad's tech specs page, but we have independently confirmed that the device is limited to USB 2.0 speeds. This limitation might not matter to most customers in this iPad's target market, but it is still important information that might steer some customers who rely on faster wired transfers towards the iPad mini or iPad Air. AirDrop is also an option for faster wireless transfers.

The new iPad starts at $449 in the United States, while the iPad mini and iPad Air start at $499 and $599, respectively.

Key new features of the 10th-generation iPad compared to the previous entry-level model include a larger 10.9-inch display with slimmer bezels, flat edges, the A14 Bionic chip, a USB-C port, a Touch ID power button, a landscape-positioned FaceTime camera, 5G support on cellular models, Wi-Fi 6, and a new two-piece Magic Keyboard Folio accessory with a row of function keys. The device is available in Blue, Pink, Silver, and Yellow finishes.

Top Rated Comments

DMG35 Avatar
DMG35
26 minutes ago at 04:20 pm
This doesn’t matter. People buying this iPad are only going to use the port for charging and nothing more.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mr. Awesome Avatar
Mr. Awesome
24 minutes ago at 04:21 pm

And Apple wonders why iPad sales have plummeted.....
Of course. They must have plummeted due to this single limitation that’s not even a downgrade compared to the previous model, which no one knew about until today. That’s definitely the reason for plummeting sales. ?
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SW3029 Avatar
SW3029
27 minutes ago at 04:19 pm
This does not bode well for the iPhone 15 series.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Naraxus Avatar
Naraxus
27 minutes ago at 04:19 pm
And Apple wonders why iPad sales have plummeted.....
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Idgit Avatar
Idgit
23 minutes ago at 04:23 pm
So can we expect the iPhone 15 to come with USB 2.0 speeds even if they replace the lightning port with a USB-C port? I think we can.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sully54 Avatar
sully54
26 minutes ago at 04:19 pm
I can see it already: iPhone 15 with usb-c port at usb 2.0 speeds.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
