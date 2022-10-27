New 10th-Generation iPad Has Slower USB-C Port Compared to Other Models

Apple's new 10th-generation iPad is equipped with a slower USB-C port compared to the latest iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini models.



As noted in The Verge's review of the new iPad, released this week, the device's USB-C port is limited to USB 2.0 speeds of up to 480 Mbps for data transfer. This means that despite being equipped with a USB-C port, the 10th-generation iPad has the same data transfer speeds as the ninth-generation iPad with the Lightning connector.

All other iPad models with USB-C ports have faster data transfer speeds. iPad Pro models with the M1 chip and newer are compatible with Thunderbolt 3 for data transfer speeds up to 40 Gbps, the fifth-generation iPad Air is capable of transfers up to 10 Gbps, and the fourth-generation iPad Air and latest iPad mini reach speeds up to 5 Gbps.

YouTube channel Max Tech demonstrated the new iPad's slower USB-C port in the video below:

Apple does not mention the slower USB-C port on the new iPad's tech specs page, but we have independently confirmed that the device is limited to USB 2.0 speeds. This limitation might not matter to most customers in this iPad's target market, but it is still important information that might steer some customers who rely on faster wired transfers towards the iPad mini or iPad Air. AirDrop is also an option for faster wireless transfers.

The new iPad starts at $449 in the United States, while the iPad mini and iPad Air start at $499 and $599, respectively.

Key new features of the 10th-generation iPad compared to the previous entry-level model include a larger 10.9-inch display with slimmer bezels, flat edges, the A14 Bionic chip, a USB-C port, a Touch ID power button, a landscape-positioned FaceTime camera, 5G support on cellular models, Wi-Fi 6, and a new two-piece Magic Keyboard Folio accessory with a row of function keys. The device is available in Blue, Pink, Silver, and Yellow finishes.