iPad 11 With A17 Pro Chip and Apple Intelligence Rumor Was Wrong

Apple today updated the entry-level iPad with an A16 chip. Unfortunately, however, the device continues to lack support for Apple Intelligence.



Apple Intelligence is not available on the new entry-level iPad, according to Apple's tech specs.

In January, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said the new entry-level iPad would be equipped with an A17 Pro chip, enabling Apple Intelligence on the device:

The new entry-level iPads — J481 and J482 — will get faster processors and Apple Intelligence. The current models have the A14 chip and 4 gigabytes of memory. Look for the new versions to have the A17 Pro chip, matching the iPad mini, and a bump to 8 gigabytes of memory. That’s the minimum needed to support the new AI platform.

This rumor proved to be wrong.

A private account on X with a proven track record ended up being correct about the entry-level iPad getting an A16 chip instead.

The entry-level iPad remains the only iPad model in Apple's current lineup that lacks support for Apple Intelligence. The features are available on any iPad Pro or iPad Air model with the M1 chip or newer, as well as the latest iPad mini with the A17 Pro chip.