New iPads This Week Aren't Equipped With Apple's C1 Modem for 5G

Apple debuted its custom-designed C1 modem in the iPhone 16e last month, as part of a multi-year plan to transition away from Qualcomm modems. However, the C1 modem does not extend to the new iPads unveiled earlier this week.



Daring Fireball's John Gruber today said he spoke with an Apple representative who confirmed that the new iPad Air and entry-level iPad models are not equipped with the C1 modem. In addition, FCC documents viewed by MacRumors indicate that cellular configurations of both new iPads are equipped with a Qualcomm modem.

There is still at least one other device that is expected to have an Apple-designed modem this year. According to Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the rumored "iPhone 17 Air" model coming in September will also be equipped with the C1 modem.



Apple's modem supply agreement with Qualcomm runs through March 2027, so the company still has time to transition to its own custom-designed modems. Apple develops chips several years before they ship, so it should come as no surprise that the company is reportedly already working on its next-generation C2 and C3 modems.

Apple said the C1 modem is already the most power-efficient iPhone modem ever, and it held up fine in both real-world and simulated 5G speed test results.