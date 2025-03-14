Apple's $349 A16 iPad Supports Final Cut Pro

The low-cost iPad that Apple released this week with an A16 chip is able to run Final Cut Pro for ‌iPad‌, according to the Final Cut Pro App Store page.



Under compatibility, Final Cut Pro for ‌iPad‌ has been updated to say that it requires iPadOS 17.6 or later "and a device with an M-series or A16 or later chip."

Prior to the release of the ‌iPad‌, the most affordable device that was able to run Final Cut Pro for ‌iPad‌ was the iPad mini with A17 Pro chip, which is priced at $499. The 11th-generation ‌iPad‌ is cheaper, and it provides more screen space for video editing purposes.

With Final Cut Pro available on the ‌iPad‌, there is a much more affordable way for people to access professional video editing software. Affordability is increased thanks to the option to pay for Final Cut Pro on a monthly basis, with Apple charging $4.99 per month for access.

While Final Cut Pro runs on the ‌iPad‌, there are some features that are limited to iPads with more powerful chips and more advanced functions, such as recording in ProRes and editing video timelines with Apple Pencil hover.