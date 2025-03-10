iPad 10 vs. iPad 11 Buyer's Guide: 10+ Differences Compared

Apple recently unveiled the 11th-generation iPad, introducing several small upgrades that enhance its popular predecessor. Here's everything that's new.



Arriving two and a half years after the previous model, the new ‌iPad‌ offers a modest spec bump, with no changes to design, cameras, or display technology. The new entry-level ‌iPad‌ continues to start at $349, but with double the base storage of its predecessor. All of the differences between the 10th- and 11th-generation ‌iPad‌ models are listed below:

‌iPad‌ (10th generation) ‌iPad‌ (11th generation) A14 Bionic chip (introduced with iPhone 12 in 2020, made with TSMC's first 5nm N5 process) A16 chip (introduced with ‌iPhone‌ 14 Pro in 2022, made with TSMC's 4nm N4P process) 6-core CPU (2 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores) 5-core CPU (2 performance cores and 3 efficiency cores) 11.8 billion transistors 16 billion transistors 3.0 GHz CPU clock speed 3.46 GHz CPU clock speed 16-core Neural Engine with performance of 11 trillion operations per second 16-core Neural Engine with performance of 17 trillion operations per second 4GB of memory 6GB of memory Display Engine Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity Cellular models support nano-SIM and eSIM Cellular models support eSIM only Smart HDR 3 Smart HDR 4 64GB or 256GB storage 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB storage Introduced in October 2022 Introduced in March 2025

With an A16 chip and 6GB of memory, the new ‌iPad‌ is markedly more powerful than its predecessor. With one less CPU core, it may be marginally less capable at multi-core tasks, but overall performance will be considerably better thanks to higher clock speeds, a newer fabrication process, improved efficiency, and additional memory.

However, neither the 10th- nor 11th-generation iPads support Apple Intelligence. The cheapest ‌iPad‌ that does support Apple's suite of AI features is the iPad mini, which starts at $499.

It is likely not worth upgrading from the 10th-generation ‌iPad‌ to the new model unless you specifically need more than 256GB of storage or a higher level of performance. Even so, these customers may be better off buying an iPad Air.

While the previous ‌iPad‌ remains capable for simple tasks like media consumption, browsing, and light productivity, its A14 chip is now five years old. Since the entry-level ‌iPad‌ is already a relatively inexpensive device compared to other Apple products, it is likely worth opting for the newer model, especially if you plan to keep it for several years.

Ultimately, the 11th-generation ‌iPad‌ is a moderate refresh of Apple's cheapest tablet, aimed primarily at those with a ninth-generation ‌iPad‌, fourth-generation ‌iPad Air‌, or older, as well as anyone who doesn't currently own an ‌iPad‌.