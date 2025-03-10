iPad 10 vs. iPad 11 Buyer's Guide: 10+ Differences Compared

by

Apple recently unveiled the 11th-generation iPad, introducing several small upgrades that enhance its popular predecessor. Here's everything that's new.

iPad A16 Colors
Arriving two and a half years after the previous model, the new ‌iPad‌ offers a modest spec bump, with no changes to design, cameras, or display technology. The new entry-level ‌iPad‌ continues to start at $349, but with double the base storage of its predecessor. All of the differences between the 10th- and 11th-generation ‌iPad‌ models are listed below:

‌iPad‌ (10th generation) ‌iPad‌ (11th generation)
A14 Bionic chip (introduced with iPhone 12 in 2020, made with TSMC's first 5nm N5 process) A16 chip (introduced with ‌iPhone‌ 14 Pro in 2022, made with TSMC's 4nm N4P process)
6-core CPU (2 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores) 5-core CPU (2 performance cores and 3 efficiency cores)
11.8 billion transistors 16 billion transistors
3.0 GHz CPU clock speed 3.46 GHz CPU clock speed
16-core Neural Engine with performance of 11 trillion operations per second 16-core Neural Engine with performance of 17 trillion operations per second
4GB of memory 6GB of memory
Display Engine
Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity
Cellular models support nano-SIM and eSIM Cellular models support eSIM only
Smart HDR 3 Smart HDR 4
64GB or 256GB storage 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB storage
Introduced in October 2022 Introduced in March 2025

With an A16 chip and 6GB of memory, the new ‌iPad‌ is markedly more powerful than its predecessor. With one less CPU core, it may be marginally less capable at multi-core tasks, but overall performance will be considerably better thanks to higher clock speeds, a newer fabrication process, improved efficiency, and additional memory.

However, neither the 10th- nor 11th-generation iPads support Apple Intelligence. The cheapest ‌iPad‌ that does support Apple's suite of AI features is the iPad mini, which starts at $499.

It is likely not worth upgrading from the 10th-generation ‌iPad‌ to the new model unless you specifically need more than 256GB of storage or a higher level of performance. Even so, these customers may be better off buying an iPad Air.

While the previous ‌iPad‌ remains capable for simple tasks like media consumption, browsing, and light productivity, its A14 chip is now five years old. Since the entry-level ‌iPad‌ is already a relatively inexpensive device compared to other Apple products, it is likely worth opting for the newer model, especially if you plan to keep it for several years.

Ultimately, the 11th-generation ‌iPad‌ is a moderate refresh of Apple's cheapest tablet, aimed primarily at those with a ninth-generation ‌iPad‌, fourth-generation ‌iPad Air‌, or older, as well as anyone who doesn't currently own an ‌iPad‌.

Related Roundup: iPad
Buyer's Guide: iPad (Buy Now)
Related Forum: iPad

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Pro Render Front Page Tech

iPhone 17 Pro Launching Later This Year With These 8 New Features

Tuesday March 4, 2025 3:15 pm PST by
While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices. iPhone 17 Pro's alleged design via Front Page Tech Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of March 2025: Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone...
Read Full Article
iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 17 Air Feature

iPhone 17 Air and 17 Pro Max Allegedly Same Size Apart From Thickness

Friday March 7, 2025 2:45 am PST by
Apple's all-new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air shares the same dimensions as the iPhone 17 Pro Max, with the only difference being in the thickness of the devices, according to the leaker Ice Universe. Posting to their Weibo account, the Chinese leaker today claimed that the iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max have identical body length, width, screen size, and bezels. "The only difference is the...
Read Full Article70 comments
Apple Intelligence General Feature

Apple Delays Apple Intelligence Siri Features

Friday March 7, 2025 9:35 am PST by
Apple is delaying some of the Apple Intelligence Siri features that it expected to release in iOS 18, an Apple spokesperson said in a statement to Daring Fireball. Apple says that it is going to take longer than expected to roll out the more personalized Siri experience, and that these features will be rolled out "in the coming year.""Siri helps our users find what they need and get things...
Read Full Article314 comments
Apple MacBook Air hero

Apple Says New MacBook Air Up to 23x Faster Than Intel-Based Model, But Read the Fine Print

Thursday March 6, 2025 1:46 pm PST by
Apple has a staggering marketing claim for the new MacBook Air with the M4 chip. Specifically, Apple says the new MacBook Air is up to 23x faster than the last Intel-based model. However, there are some details in the fine print to be aware of. First, Apple said it compared a new 2025 MacBook Air with a 10-core M4 chip and 32GB of RAM to a 2020 MacBook Air with a quad-core Intel Core i7...
Read Full Article143 comments
iphone 17 pro asherdipps

iPhone 17 Pro Max Said to Be Thicker to Accommodate Larger Battery

Friday March 7, 2025 2:47 am PST by
Apple has increased the thickness of the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max compared to the current generation iPhone 16 Pro Max, claims the Chinese leaker known as Ice Universe. Apple is said to have increased the depth of the iPhone 17 Pro Max to 8.725mm, up from 8.25mm on the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which would be a 0.475mm difference in thickness. The increase "surely means a larger battery,"...
Read Full Article131 comments
Apple MacBook Air hero

New MacBook Air Quietly Fixes This Decades-Long Design Oversight

Friday March 7, 2025 6:58 am PST by
In a move that probably won't make headlines but should delight detail-oriented Mac users everywhere, Apple has quietly corrected a 26-year-old design inconsistency on its keyboards. The Mute key, a staple on Mac keyboards since the PowerBook G3 'Lombard' debuted in 1999, has finally received a logical redesign on the new MacBook Air with M4 chip. As spotted by iCulture, the key now displays ...
Read Full Article109 comments
2016 12 inch macbook feature

Apple Introduced Its Most Controversial MacBook 10 Years Ago Today

Sunday March 9, 2025 1:00 am PST by
Apple announced the infamous 12-inch Retina MacBook a decade ago today, an experimental new Mac that was as controversial as it was revolutionary. Apple unveiled the 12-inch MacBook on March 9, 2015, at the "Spring Forward" event in San Francisco, California. The event was primarily focused on the Apple Watch, which was being fully detailed ahead of its launch the following month, so the...
Read Full Article329 comments
ipad air magic keyboard feature

Everything Apple Announced This Week

Wednesday March 5, 2025 4:03 pm PST by
It's been a busy week for Apple, with new products announced on Tuesday and Wednesday. We're now caught up on what's been rumored for a spring launch, so we thought we'd recap everything Apple came out with this week. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. iPad Air Apple updated the iPad Air on Tuesday, updating it with the new M3 chip. The iPad Air still comes in...
Read Full Article47 comments
Apple Summer 2025 Feature 1

Here Are the New Apple Products We're Expecting This Summer

Friday March 7, 2025 7:09 am PST by
Now that Apple has announced its new more affordable iPhone 16e, and new MacBook Air and Mac Studio models with M4 and M3 Ultra chips, we thought we'd provide a quick recap of what else we are expecting from the company in the summer months ahead. There are at least three product categories that we are hoping to see some movement in before summer is over, but of course, nothing is...
Read Full Article47 comments

Top Rated Comments

Astuces iOS Avatar
Astuces iOS
26 minutes ago at 10:19 am

Ironically, the date comparison makes me laugh because the iPad 11 has nothing in it that couldn't have come out in 2023 or 2024....the long gap between releases is wild compared to all previous releases.
Funny fact : it could have been released instead of the iPad 10 !
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Slash787 Avatar
Slash787
1 hour ago at 09:37 am
They should have put A17 or A18 in the iPad 11
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mr Todhunter Avatar
Mr Todhunter
1 hour ago at 09:38 am
what is this Display Engine?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments