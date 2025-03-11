New Macs and iPads Begin Arriving to Customers Around the World

Apple last week introduced new versions of the iPad, iPad Air, MacBook Air, and Mac Studio, with plans to launch the devices on March 12. It's already Wednesday, March 12 in New Zealand and Australia, which means customers who pre-ordered one of Apple's new iPads or Macs have started receiving their devices.



Apple's updates focused primarily on introducing more powerful chips, with few other changes. The ‌MacBook Air‌ received an M4 chip and a new Sky Blue color option, while the ‌Mac Studio‌ is available with Thunderbolt 5 ports and either an M4 Max chip or an M3 Ultra chip.

The low-cost 11-inch ‌iPad‌ now comes with an A16 chip (which does not support Apple Intelligence), while the ‌iPad Air‌ has an updated M3 chip, an improvement over the prior M2. Pricing on the ‌iPad‌ starts at $349, while pricing on the ‌iPad Air‌ starts at $599. Apple's ‌MacBook Air‌ is its most affordable notebook with a $999 starting price, while the ‌Mac Studio‌ starts at $1,999.

Customers who did not pre-order will be able to visit an Apple retail store to pick up one of the new iPads or a stock ‌MacBook Air‌ or ‌Mac Studio‌ configuration. Apple should have adequate stock of base ‌iPad‌ and Mac configurations around the world, and customers in Australia will be the first to be able to purchase one of the new products from an Apple Store.

The new iPads and Macs are available in Australia and New Zealand now, and will soon launch in Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and finally, North America.

Did you get a new ‌iPad‌ or Mac? Let us know what you think and share your first impressions in the comments below.