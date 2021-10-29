We're still many months away from the launch of the Apple Watch Series 8, but we're already hearing details about Apple's next-generation wrist-worn device.



This guide aggregates everything we know about the Apple Watch Series 8 so far based on rumors. Note that it's still early, so these features have yet to be confirmed.

Design and Size Options

Little is known about the design of the Apple Watch Series 8 at this point, but it could look similar to the Apple Watch Series 7 as Apple just increased the display size with the Series 7 models and Apple usually sticks with a display size for a couple of years.

Display analyst Ross Young has suggested the Apple Watch Series 8 could come in three sizes instead of two, with Apple adding a larger size that would join the 41 and 45mm size options.

Prior to the release of the ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌, multiple rumors suggested Apple was working on a refreshed design with flat edges similar to the flat edges of the iPhone 13 and iPad Pro, but that didn't end up happening.



Given the number of rumors that confirmed Apple was planning such a design, it could still be happening, but for the Series 8 rather than the Series 7.

Rugged Apple Watch

According to Bloomberg, Apple is working on a version of the Apple Watch "with a rugged casing" that's aimed at athletes, hikers, and others who use the watch in more extreme conditions than day to day wear. It will feature the same functionality as a standard Apple Watch, but with improved impact resistance and protection. Apple is expected to launch the rugged Apple Watch in 2022.

Health Features

According to The Wall Street Journal and other sources, Apple is developing several new health features for future Apple Watch models. These include blood-pressure monitoring, a thermometer for fertility and sleep tracking, sleep apnea detection, and diabetes detection.

Some of these features could be introduced in the Apple Watch Series 8, but it is not clear if all of these sensors are ready so Apple could also hold the functionality until a later date.

Blood Glucose Monitoring

Apple is rumored to have a team of biomedical engineers working on a method for non-invasively monitoring blood glucose levels using optical sensors, technology that could potentially make its way into the Apple Watch at some point in the future. Such a feature would make diabetes management much easier because it would not require puncturing the skin.

Blood glucose monitoring has been a feature that Apple has been working on for years, based on rumors, but it is a serious health feature that would likely require regulation.

DigiTimes claims that Apple is working on short wavelength infrared sensors, which could allow the Apple Watch Series 8 to monitor blood glucose by measuring the amount of sugar in the blood. DigiTimes isn't always the most reliable source, so this isn't a guaranteed feature for the Series 8 by any means, but blood glucose monitoring is a feature that Apple has been working on for some time.

Blood Pressure Measurements

Apple supplier Rockley Photonics is working on an advanced digital sensor system that allows wearable devices to monitor biomarkers like core body temperature, blood pressure, body hydration, alcohol, lactate, glucose trends, and more, using optical sensors.

This technology could eventually make its way to the Apple Watch given the partnership between Apple and Rockley, and rumors suggest we will see blood pressure monitoring capabilities introduced at some point.

A wrist-worn blood pressure monitor could be used to detect when blood pressure is rising and the function would be able to detect hypertension. Apple is aiming to release this feature in 2022, but it could be pushed back as the technology still needs to be perfected.

Blood pressure monitoring would work by measuring the speed of the wave of a heartbeat through a user's arteries using sensors. It would tell a user how their blood pressure is trending, but it won't be able to provide baseline systolic and diastolic blood pressure measurements.

Temperature Sensor

Apple was considering adding a body temperature sensor in the 2021 Apple Watch, but Bloomberg says it is instead likely to be introduced in the 2022 update.

A temperature measuring function would be useful for fertility tracking and keeping track of sleep, and in the future, it could also detect when a user has a fever.

Sleep Apnea Detection

Apple is aiming to use the existing blood oxygen sensor to detect sleep apnea, but there are issues with taking frequent readings without significantly impacting battery life.

Apple Watch Patents

Apple has patented several interesting technologies that could potentially be used in future Apple Watch devices, such as a biometric authentication feature that authenticates identity based on the wearer's skin pattern. Such a feature would eliminate the need for a passcode when wearing the Apple Watch.

Another patent describes a self-tightening Apple Watch band that would adjust during intensive activities like running or working out for accurate heart rate readings, and loosen up afterward. The tightening could also be used for directions, workout reps, and more.

A third patent describes an Apple Watch band with an LED indicator that would visualize the progress of an activity or task, providing a visual indicator when completing a workout or an Activity ring, for example.

Apple in December 2019 published a patent describing how the Apple Watch could help doctors monitor the symptoms of Parkinson's patients using sensors to keep track of tremors. Apple believes this method of data tracking will allow users to better track their symptoms so they can plan activities around symptom patterns.

A 2020 pair of patents suggest Apple is researching Touch ID and an under-display camera for the Apple Watch. Apple describes a side button with an integrated ‌Touch ID‌ fingerprint sensor that could be used for user identification and device unlocking. Currently, the Apple Watch unlocks with a passcode and also when the paired iPhone is unlocked.

As for an under-display camera, the patent describes a two-stage display technology that includes a camera that is externally visible only when engaged.

In 2021, Apple outlined a radical redesign of the Apple Watch in a patent filing, featuring a rounded watch face, wrap-around flexible display, and digitally-customizable watch bands.

Apple has filed several other patents covering the possibility of moving hardware into the Apple Watch's band, including batteries, speakers, kinetic power generators, haptic feedback devices, and even cameras.

There's no word on whether these patented features will make it into an actual Apple Watch in the future, but it's interesting to see what Apple is working on and considering behind the scenes.

