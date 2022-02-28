Gurman: Apple Watch Series 8 to Bring 'Major Updates to Activity Tracking'

This year's Apple Watch Series 8 will include major updates in the area of activity tracking and a faster chip that will power all of Apple's smartwatch models in a new-look lineup, according to well-connected Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman.



Apple is believed to be bringing three new Apple Watch models to customers in 2022, including the Apple Watch Series 8, an updated Apple Watch SE, and a new entry in its smartwatch offering in the form of a rugged Apple Watch geared towards extreme sports.

In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman says the three new models could make this year "the biggest in the history of the Apple Watch since the original model," despite the likelihood that Apple won't introduce any major new health sensors this time around. Gurman:



I think this year will be the biggest in the history of the Apple Watch since the original model. I'm looking for three new models this fall: an Apple Watch Series 8, an Apple Watch SE and an Apple Watch geared toward extreme sports. I wouldn't expect any major new health sensors this year, besides the possible inclusion of the oft-discussed body temperature feature. But look out for major updates to activity tracking and faster chips across the board.

Apple is understood to be developing body temperature, blood pressure, and blood sugar sensors for future Apple Watch models, but apart from the possibility of a body temperature sensor being included in the Series 8, these features aren't expected anytime soon.

Gurman believes that this year will also see the company retire the Apple Watch Series 3, which has been on sale since 2017, currently positioned as an affordable alternative to newer series.

Little is known about the design of the Apple Watch Series 8, but it could look similar to the Apple Watch Series 7, as Apple just increased the display size with the Series 7 models and Apple usually sticks with a display size for a couple of years.

That isn't a foregone conclusion, though. Prior to the release of the ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌, multiple rumors suggested Apple was working on a refreshed design with flat edges similar to the flat edges of the iPhone 13 and iPad Pro. That didn't end up happening, but given the number of rumors that confirmed Apple was planning such a design, it could still appear, just for the Series 8 rather than the Series 7.

In other rumors, display analyst Ross Young has suggested the Apple Watch Series 8 could come in three sizes instead of two, with Apple adding a larger size that would join the 41 and 45mm size options.

For everything we know so far about the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8, expected in September, check out our dedicated guide.