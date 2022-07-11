Gurman: 'Apple Watch Pro' Extreme Sports Model Could Cost Nearly $1,000

Apple's rumored high-end Apple Watch model for extreme sports could cost around $999 – the same starting price as the current iPhone 13 Pro – according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Samsung Watch Pro 5, the likely rival of 'Apple Watch Pro' (Image: 91Mobiles

Given that the new high-end Apple Watch will pack in a slightly larger display, new sensors and higher-end materials, I wouldn’t be surprised if it starts closer to $900 to $999, the starting price of an iPhone 13 Pro. We're only a couple months away from finding out exactly where Apple lands.

Writing in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman compares the rumored premium watch to the current 45mm titanium Apple Watch Edition, which starts at $849.

Gurman compares the Garmin-esque Apple Watch model to what he believes will be its biggest rival, the already-leaked Samsung Watch Pro 5, which is expected to be announced next month. Samsung's "Pro" version will have a slightly larger display and battery than standard models, as well as a titanium case and a more rugged design. However, the most costly version, the 44mm model with LTE, is expected to be around half the price of Apple's rumored watch.

Aimed at athletes, hikers, and others who experience more extreme conditions during exercise, the new tier of Apple Watch will feature LTE, a larger screen, and a metal casing that's better able to stand up to abuse. Gurman offers a few possible names for the new device – Apple Watch Extreme, Apple Watch Max, Apple Watch Explorer Edition – but the journalist speculates that the model will adopt the 'Pro' moniker in line with its other higher price-point products.

The display will measure in at almost two inches diagonally, which is larger than the 1.9-inch diagonal screen size of the current Apple Watch Series 7 and the planned Apple Watch Series 8. It is also expected to include a more shatter-resistant screen and have a larger battery to accommodate longer workout times.

The sport-focused version of the Apple Watch will be sold alongside the standard ‌‌Apple Watch Series 8‌‌ planned for later this year and the Apple Watch SE, which is also expected to see a refresh in 2022.