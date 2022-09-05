Apple Watch Pro May Feature Additional Physical Buttons for Workout-Related Functions
Leaker Sonny Dickson has shared another image of a third-party band-and-casing accessory allegedly moulded for the forthcoming Apple Watch Pro that suggests the Garmin-style rugged device could feature additional physical buttons on the left-hand side of the screen.
Aimed at athletes and hikers, the new Apple Watch Pro is expected to feature a new hard titanium chassis design with a larger screen, but until now rumors did not mention the inclusion of new buttons on the device, where the speaker slits usually reside.
Athletes and running watch wearers are generally known to prefer physical buttons over touchscreen controls since they are more responsive in rainy and inclement weather conditions, so the inclusion of the new controls would make sense, should the cases prove accurate.
The Digital Crown and Side button cutouts on the right side of the screen also suggest these buttons will be more protruding than on other Apple Watch models. Where the usual speaker outlets would be located though is unclear.
The moulding of the accessory case and earlier images of similar cases also suggest that the screen will be flatter than previous Apple Watch designs and will sit flush with the flat edges of the main chassis, which tapers off into a more rounded body.
The Apple Watch Pro is likely to cost significantly more than the Apple Watch Series 8, which is expected to retain the same chassis design as the current Series 7. Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman suggests the new "Pro" watch could be priced in the range of at least $900 or $1,000.
Notably, Gurman believes the Apple Watch Pro will remain compatible with older Apple Watch bands. Both devices are expected to be announced on Wednesday at Apple's "Far Out" media event alongside a new Apple Watch SE, the iPhone 14 series, and AirPods Pro 2.
Top Rated Comments
The watch itself is 2mm bigger than the current 45mm model so we have a pretty good idea of how big it’ll really be.