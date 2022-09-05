Apple Watch Pro Likely to Have New Programmable Button for watchOS 9
3D renders of the upcoming "Apple Watch Pro" shared earlier today accurately depict the design of the device, including a new button on the left side of the case that can likely be programmed by the user, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
Gurman said users will likely be able to customize the button to launch a specific app, feature, workout type, or so forth when pressed. He also confirmed that while the Apple Watch Pro will have a completely flat display, the device will still have a rounded casing, contrary to some lingering rumors about an Apple Watch with flat edges.
The renders also showed the Pro model with a more protruded Digital Crown and Side Button on the right side of the case, which could make these controls easier to access. Overall, the Pro model looks more rugged than standard Apple Watch models, in line with reports that it is designed for activities like hiking and extreme sports.
Previous rumors have claimed the Apple Watch Pro will have a larger display with at least a 47mm titanium case, a larger battery, an S8 chip, and more.
Apple is expected to announce the Apple Watch Pro alongside two standard Apple Watch Series 8 models and a second-generation Apple Watch SE at its special event on Wednesday.
Gurman has predicted that pricing for the Pro model could start at $900 or higher. Apple is also expected to announce iPhone 14 models and new AirPods Pro at the event.
Popular Stories
The iPhone 14 Pro will feature unique behavior on the Lock Screen and significant changes to the status bar thanks to its always-on display, according to a source that spoke to MacRumors. The source behind the latest wave of information was responsible for the bombshell leak earlier this week that claimed the iPhone 14 Pro's display cutouts will appear to have a single, unified "pill" at...
A new charging case for the upcoming second-generation AirPods Pro could feature speaker holes, a microphone, and an opening for a lanyard attachment, according to alleged CAD renders of the case shared by AppleInsider's Andrew O'Hara on Twitter.
Alleged CAD of AirPods Pro 2 charging case shared by Andrew O'Hara O'Hara said he could not verify the accuracy of the renders, but they do line up...
Body temperature sensing technology is believed to be the headline upgrade offered by the Apple Watch Series 8 when it debuts at Apple's "Far out" event next week. Thanks to a variety of reports from reliable sources, we have a fairly good idea of how the body temperature health features are expected to work.
The Apple Watch Series 6's rear sensor array that introduced blood-oxygen sensing. ...
Saturday September 3, 2022 8:03 am PDT by Sami Fathi
A viral video on Twitter claims that on the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro, Apple will let users choose between a single large pill-shape cutout or one pill-shape and one hole-punch design at the top of the display to replace the notch. The video, although possibly convincing, is unlikely to be true.
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to include two physical holes at the top of the ...
September is here, and you know what that means: new iPhones and Apple Watches! Apple's upcoming media event was naturally the focus of attention this week, with last-minute rumors shaking up some of our expectations.
In addition to iPhone and Apple Watch rumors, we also saw signs that Apple is moving toward launching updated iPad Pro models (though next week's event might be a bit soon for...
Thursday September 1, 2022 1:35 pm PDT by Sami Fathi
In a new ad, Samsung is throwing shade toward the lack of "innovation" on the iPhone while promoting features such as a 108-megapixel camera and 100x "Space Zoom" available in its latest devices.
The ad, titled "Buckle Up," is aimed toward current iPhone users and promotes the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the new Z Flip 4, and features not available to iPhone customers. "Buckle up for Apple's latest...
Verizon plans to become the first U.S. carrier to include Apple One as a free perk with an eligible plan alongside the launch of iPhone 14 models later this month, according to information obtained by MacRumors from a carrier source.
Apple One will likely be included with Verizon's most expensive "5G Get More" unlimited data plan, which costs $90 per month for one person. The fully-loaded...