Apple Watch 'Pro' CAD Shows Flat Screen Design With Extra Button, Protrusion Housing Digital Crown and Side Button

New CAD images of the upcoming Apple Watch "Pro" have been shared online by 91mobiles, revealing our first look at the all-new design for the upcoming Apple Watch.
The images shared broadly line up with Apple Watch "Pro" case images shared earlier this morning, revealing the inclusion of a new physical button on the left side of the watch. The new button is visible within the CAD images, which show it sitting beneath three holes likely to be the speaker vents.
Focusing on the Digital Crown, the CADs reveal a much more rugged look compared to the current Apple Watch design. Both the Digital Crown and Side Button are housed within a new chassis protrusion on the side of the watch, which may be to aid finger access. The display on the watch is completely flat, unlike the Apple Watch Series 7, which features curved edges.
In his Power On newsletter this weekend, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that the Apple Watch "Pro" will feature a significantly larger display that will likely "be bigger than most wrists." Past rumors have suggested a case size between 47mm and 48mm. Apple plans to use the larger display to display additional metrics to athletes during workouts and redesigned watch faces, according to Gurman.
The new Apple Watch will sit at the top of the Apple Watch lineup, costing around the $900 to $1,000 price range. Apple is expected to announce the all-new Apple Watch "Pro" during an event on Wednesday, September 7. The new high-end Apple Watch will join the new Apple Watch Series 8 and an updated Apple Watch SE in the lineup.
If Apple is serious about targeting athletes it needs to get the software right, not the hardware.
That works in real life right?