Three Upcoming Apple Products Seemingly Spotted in macOS 26.3 Code

macOS 26.3 hints at Apple's rumored lower-cost MacBook, and two new Studio Display models, according to Macworld's Filipe Espósito.



Espósito found the following codenames within macOS 26.3's source code, and he revealed the upcoming products that they likely correspond with, based on previous reporting from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and others.

The codenames:

J700: Lower-cost MacBook

Lower-cost MacBook J427: A new Studio Display

A new Studio Display J527: A new, higher-end Studio Display

This is far from the first time that these codenames have been spotted in Apple's software updates. According to MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris, the codenames were also present in updates such as macOS 26.2 and iOS 18.5 last year.

As more and more hints stack up, it is clear that all three products are inching closer to release.

The prevailing assumption is that Apple will unveil the lower-cost MacBook as part of three days of new product announcements in the first week of March. The media would then receive hands-on time with the laptop during the "Apple Experience" in New York, London, and Shanghai on Wednesday, March 4 at 9 a.m. Eastern Time.

The new Studio Displays are expected to be released in the first half of 2026, but it is unclear if they will be part of the announcements in the first week of March.



The lower-cost MacBook is rumored to be powered by a version of the iPhone 16 Pro's A18 Pro chip, rather than an M-series chip. The laptop will apparently be available in a variety of bright colors, such as yellow, green, blue, and/or pink. Other rumored specs include a 12.9-inch display and 8GB of RAM. The starting price remains to be seen, with estimates ranging from $599 to $799 in the United States.

At least one of the new Studio Display models is rumored to feature a 27-inch screen with mini-LED backlighting, up to a 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and an A19 chip or A19 Pro chip. No major design changes are expected.

If the next Studio Display receives mini-LED backlighting and HDR support, its maximum brightness and contrast ratio would be higher than the current model. And a newer A19 or A19 Pro chip — up from the A13 Bionic currently — should contribute to performance improvements, camera-related enhancements, and more.

There are no details about the second Studio Display. Presumably, it would be a higher-end model, and we can only dream of a larger 32-inch screen size.

The current Studio Display launched in March 2022, alongside the first Mac Studio. It has a 27-inch screen without mini-LED backlighting, a 5K resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, up to 600 nits brightness, a built-in camera and speakers, one Thunderbolt 3 port, and three USB-C ports. In the U.S., pricing starts at $1,599.

The lower-cost MacBook would be an all-new model positioned below the MacBook Air, and it would mark a revival of the "MacBook" brand (with no "Air" or "Pro" designation). Apple sold an Intel-based 12-inch "MacBook" from 2015 to 2019.