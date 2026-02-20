Three Upcoming Apple Products Seemingly Spotted in macOS 26.3 Code

by

macOS 26.3 hints at Apple's rumored lower-cost MacBook, and two new Studio Display models, according to Macworld's Filipe Espósito.

Low Cost A18 Pro MacBook Feature Pink
Espósito found the following codenames within macOS 26.3's source code, and he revealed the upcoming products that they likely correspond with, based on previous reporting from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and others.

The codenames:

  • J700: Lower-cost MacBook
  • J427: A new Studio Display
  • J527: A new, higher-end Studio Display

This is far from the first time that these codenames have been spotted in Apple's software updates. According to MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris, the codenames were also present in updates such as macOS 26.2 and iOS 18.5 last year.

As more and more hints stack up, it is clear that all three products are inching closer to release.

The prevailing assumption is that Apple will unveil the lower-cost MacBook as part of three days of new product announcements in the first week of March. The media would then receive hands-on time with the laptop during the "Apple Experience" in New York, London, and Shanghai on Wednesday, March 4 at 9 a.m. Eastern Time.

The new Studio Displays are expected to be released in the first half of 2026, but it is unclear if they will be part of the announcements in the first week of March.

mac studio and studio display
The lower-cost MacBook is rumored to be powered by a version of the iPhone 16 Pro's A18 Pro chip, rather than an M-series chip. The laptop will apparently be available in a variety of bright colors, such as yellow, green, blue, and/or pink. Other rumored specs include a 12.9-inch display and 8GB of RAM. The starting price remains to be seen, with estimates ranging from $599 to $799 in the United States.

At least one of the new Studio Display models is rumored to feature a 27-inch screen with mini-LED backlighting, up to a 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and an A19 chip or A19 Pro chip. No major design changes are expected.

If the next Studio Display receives mini-LED backlighting and HDR support, its maximum brightness and contrast ratio would be higher than the current model. And a newer A19 or A19 Pro chip — up from the A13 Bionic currently — should contribute to performance improvements, camera-related enhancements, and more.

There are no details about the second Studio Display. Presumably, it would be a higher-end model, and we can only dream of a larger 32-inch screen size.

The current Studio Display launched in March 2022, alongside the first Mac Studio. It has a 27-inch screen without mini-LED backlighting, a 5K resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, up to 600 nits brightness, a built-in camera and speakers, one Thunderbolt 3 port, and three USB-C ports. In the U.S., pricing starts at $1,599.

The lower-cost MacBook would be an all-new model positioned below the MacBook Air, and it would mark a revival of the "MacBook" brand (with no "Air" or "Pro" designation). Apple sold an Intel-based 12-inch "MacBook" from 2015 to 2019.

Related Roundups: Apple Pro Display XDR, Apple Studio Display, macOS Tahoe
Tags: MacBook (A18 Pro) Guide, Macworld
Related Forums: Mac Accessories, macOS Tahoe

Popular Stories

Apple Announces Special Event in New York Feature

Apple Announces Special Event in New York, London, and Shanghai on March 4

Monday February 16, 2026 6:05 am PST by
Apple today announced a "special Apple Experience" in New York, London, and Shanghai, taking place on March 4, 2026 at 9:00am ET. Apple invited select members of the media to the event in three major cities around the world. It is simply described as a "special Apple Experience," and there is no further information about what it may entail. The invitation features a 3D Apple logo design...
Read Full Article195 comments
iphone 16 apple intelligence

Apple Aiming to Release 'Breakthrough' New iPhone Accessory

Wednesday February 18, 2026 12:43 pm PST by
Apple is looking for a "breakthrough" with its push into wearable AI devices, including an "AirTag-sized pendant," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In a report this week, he said the pendant is reminiscent of the failed Humane AI Pin, but it would be an iPhone accessory rather than a standalone product. The pendant would feature an "always-on" camera and a microphone for Siri voice...
Read Full Article
CarPlay Liquid Glass Dark

iOS 26.4's New CarPlay Video Feature Shown in Action

Wednesday February 18, 2026 9:29 am PST by
Back at WWDC 2025, Apple revealed that it was planning to allow CarPlay users to watch video via AirPlay in their vehicles while they are not driving, and the first beta of iOS 26.4 suggests the feature may be nearing availability. There are several new references to CarPlay video streaming functionality within the iOS 26.4 beta's source code. The feature is not yet visible to users, but...
Read Full Article57 comments
iphone 17 pro green

iPhone 17 Pro Max Curiously Becomes Most Traded-In Smartphone

Wednesday February 18, 2026 9:13 am PST by
New trade-in data indicates that Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max has rapidly become the single most traded-in smartphone. According to a new report from SellCell, Apple's latest flagship iPhone has quickly risen to the top of the independent trade-in market, accounting for 11.5% of all devices appearing in the top-20 trade-in rankings just months after release. The analysis is based on SellCell...
Read Full Article206 comments
Multicolored Low Cost A18 Pro MacBook Feature

Low-Cost MacBook Expected on March 4 in These Colors

Wednesday February 18, 2026 5:42 am PST by
Apple will announce its rumored low-cost MacBook at its event on March 4, with the device coming in a selection of bold color options, according to a known leaker. Earlier this week, Apple announced a "special Apple Experience" for the media in New York, London, and Shanghai, taking place on March 4, 2026 at 9:00am ET. Posting on Weibo, the leaker known as "Instant Digital" said that the...
Read Full Article308 comments