Apple Discontinues 12-Inch MacBook

Tuesday July 9, 2019 5:54 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Following refreshes to the MacBook Air and entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro today, Apple appears to have discontinued the 12-inch MacBook, which is no longer available through its online store. The notebook was last updated in June 2017.


More details to follow…

[ 37 comments ]


Avatar
smartbot
19 minutes ago at 06:01 am
I still think the 12" MacBook was the most portable laptop ever made by Apple. I don't think the 13" Air can fully take its place.
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
Brookzy
25 minutes ago at 05:56 am
Nooooooo! My favourite MacBook! :(
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
Rogifan
20 minutes ago at 06:00 am
Apple has killed this product and brought it back before. I wonder if it will eventually come back as an ARM Mac someday. Would be the perfect product for it.
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
mlovergaard
22 minutes ago at 05:58 am
I still use mine on a daily basis. I love the compact size and weight, and the fact that I can still use it for photoshop.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
dabrain13
23 minutes ago at 05:58 am
Wow. I don't think this product ever really made a ton of sense in the lineup because it was similar in price to the MacBook Pro and didn't really provide a "killer-feature" over the MacBook Air (particularly after the refresh).

That being said...it's always interesting to see Apple kill off product lines. And isn't this the second time they've killed the MacBook line? Seems like it would have made more sense to just rename MacBook Air to MacBook.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
asdavis10
23 minutes ago at 05:57 am
About time. However, great computer to pick up refurb when the prices tank.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
ohbrilliance
7 minutes ago at 06:13 am

11” MacBook Air was.

The 12" Macbook was lighter and smaller in two of three dimensions than the 11" Air.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Rogifan
7 minutes ago at 06:13 am

Not surprised. Not a lot of people want to buy a $1299 computer with one port.

12.9” iPad Pro says Hi.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
dannyyankou
9 minutes ago at 06:11 am
Not surprised. Not a lot of people want to buy a $1299 computer with one port.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
newyorksole
13 minutes ago at 06:07 am

I still think the 12" MacBook was the most portable laptop ever made by Apple. I don't think the 13" Air can fully take its place.


11” MacBook Air was.

EDIT: I was mistaken! :)
Rating: 2 Votes

