Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple Discontinues 12-Inch MacBook
More details to follow…
Top Rated Comments(View all)
That being said...it's always interesting to see Apple kill off product lines. And isn't this the second time they've killed the MacBook line? Seems like it would have made more sense to just rename MacBook Air to MacBook.
11” MacBook Air was.The 12" Macbook was lighter and smaller in two of three dimensions than the 11" Air.
Not surprised. Not a lot of people want to buy a $1299 computer with one port.12.9” iPad Pro says Hi.
I still think the 12" MacBook was the most portable laptop ever made by Apple. I don't think the 13" Air can fully take its place.
11” MacBook Air was.
EDIT: I was mistaken! :)
[ Read All Comments ]