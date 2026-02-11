Apple Releases macOS Tahoe 26.3

Apple today released macOS Tahoe 26.3, the third major update to the ‌macOS Tahoe‌ operating system. ‌macOS Tahoe‌ 26.3 comes two months after Apple released macOS Tahoe 26.2.



Mac users can download the new software by opening up the System Settings app and navigating to the Software Update section.

According to Apple's release notes, ‌macOS Tahoe‌ 26.3 focuses on bug fixes and security updates rather than new features, so it is a smaller update than some of the other releases we've had.

In the next couple of weeks, Apple will begin testing ‌macOS Tahoe‌ 26.4, an update that is expected to be much more feature packed. ‌macOS Tahoe‌ 26.4 could include new Siri functionality and new emoji, among other features.