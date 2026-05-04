macOS Tahoe 26.5 Release Candidate Now Available
Apple today provided the release candidate version of an upcoming macOS Tahoe 26.5 update to developers for testing purposes, with the update coming a week after Apple seeded the fourth beta.
Developers can download the macOS Tahoe 26.5 update by opening up the System Settings app, selecting the General category, and then choosing Software Update. Beta Updates will need to be enabled, and a free developer account is required.
No new features were found in the first four macOS Tahoe 26.5 betas, and it's likely the update primarily focuses on bug fixes and performance improvements.
Popular Stories
Apple today provided the second beta of an upcoming macOS Tahoe 26.5 update to developers for testing purposes, with the update coming two weeks after the first beta.
Developers can download the macOS Tahoe 26.5 update by opening up the System Settings app, selecting the General category, and then choosing Software Update. Beta Updates will need to be enabled, and a free developer account is ...
Apple is continuing to highlight the Liquid Glass aesthetic that it introduced in iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS 26. The company has shared an updated Liquid Glass Design Gallery that shows off Liquid Glass in third-party apps.
The visual gallery features several iPhone and iPad apps, with screenshots that show the difference between app design in iOS 18 and iOS 26.
In the latest edition of...
Apple today released macOS Tahoe 26.4.1, a minor update to the macOS Tahoe operating system that came out last September. macOS Tahoe 26.4.1 comes two weeks after Apple launched macOS Tahoe 26.4.
Mac users can download the new software by opening up the System Settings app and navigating to the Software Update section.
According to Apple, macOS Tahoe 26.4.1 addresses an issue that could...