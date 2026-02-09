Studio Display 2: The Latest Rumors About Apple's Next Monitor

Apple reportedly plans to release a new Studio Display in the first half of 2026, and there have been plenty of rumors about the monitor lately.



Below, we recap the latest Studio Display 2 rumors:

The current Studio Display launched in March 2022, alongside the first Mac Studio. It has a 27-inch LCD screen with 5K resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, up to 600 nits brightness, a built-in camera and speakers, one Thunderbolt 3 port, and a trio of USB-C ports. In the U.S., pricing starts at $1,599.

If the next Studio Display receives mini-LED backlighting and HDR support, its maximum brightness and contrast ratio would be higher than the current model. And a newer A19 or A19 Pro chip — up from the A13 Bionic currently — should contribute to performance improvements, camera-related enhancements, and more.

Based on the rumored first half of 2026 timeframe, Apple should unveil the Studio Display 2 at any point between now and the end of June.