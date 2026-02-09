Studio Display 2: The Latest Rumors About Apple's Next Monitor

by

Apple reportedly plans to release a new Studio Display in the first half of 2026, and there have been plenty of rumors about the monitor lately.

mac studio and studio display
Below, we recap the latest Studio Display 2 rumors:

The current Studio Display launched in March 2022, alongside the first Mac Studio. It has a 27-inch LCD screen with 5K resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, up to 600 nits brightness, a built-in camera and speakers, one Thunderbolt 3 port, and a trio of USB-C ports. In the U.S., pricing starts at $1,599.

If the next Studio Display receives mini-LED backlighting and HDR support, its maximum brightness and contrast ratio would be higher than the current model. And a newer A19 or A19 Pro chip — up from the A13 Bionic currently — should contribute to performance improvements, camera-related enhancements, and more.

Based on the rumored first half of 2026 timeframe, Apple should unveil the Studio Display 2 at any point between now and the end of June.

SilmarilFinder Avatar
SilmarilFinder
5 minutes ago at 07:41 am
So basically, a monitor (ASD 2) and a laptop (the new MacBook) will be running on the same chip.

When things get really demanding like trying to open 5 tabs on safari, can the laptop can politely borrow some processing power from the monitor.

I’m not sure if the monitor is monumentally overpowered for what it is or the laptop is unbearably underpowered.
