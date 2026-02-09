Studio Display 2: The Latest Rumors About Apple's Next Monitor
Apple reportedly plans to release a new Studio Display in the first half of 2026, and there have been plenty of rumors about the monitor lately.
Below, we recap the latest Studio Display 2 rumors:
- In his Power On newsletter on Sunday, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said he was told the new Studio Display "looks quite similar to the current one," so that seemingly rules out any major design changes.
- It has twice been rumored that the Studio Display 2's maximum refresh rate will be 90Hz, instead of 120Hz. The current model is 60Hz.
- Last month, an unreleased Apple monitor (model A3350) surfaced in a Chinese regulatory database, and it is likely the Studio Display 2.
- Previously rumored features include a 27-inch screen with mini-LED backlighting, HDR support, and an A19 chip or an A19 Pro chip.
The current Studio Display launched in March 2022, alongside the first Mac Studio. It has a 27-inch LCD screen with 5K resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, up to 600 nits brightness, a built-in camera and speakers, one Thunderbolt 3 port, and a trio of USB-C ports. In the U.S., pricing starts at $1,599.
If the next Studio Display receives mini-LED backlighting and HDR support, its maximum brightness and contrast ratio would be higher than the current model. And a newer A19 or A19 Pro chip — up from the A13 Bionic currently — should contribute to performance improvements, camera-related enhancements, and more.
Based on the rumored first half of 2026 timeframe, Apple should unveil the Studio Display 2 at any point between now and the end of June.