Fourth macOS Tahoe 26.5 Beta Now Available for Developers

Apple today provided the fourth beta of an upcoming macOS Tahoe 26.5 update to developers for testing purposes, with the update coming a week after the third beta.



Developers can download the ‌macOS Tahoe‌ 26.5 update by opening up the System Settings app, selecting the General category, and then choosing Software Update. Beta Updates will need to be enabled, and a free developer account is required.

No new features were found in the first three ‌macOS Tahoe‌ 26.5 betas, and it's likely the update primarily focuses on bug fixes and performance improvements.