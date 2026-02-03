Apple's Studio Display 2 Reportedly on Track to Launch This Year With These New Features

by

Apple plans to release a new version of the Studio Display "in the first half of 2026," according to the latest word from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

mac studio and studio display
In his Power On newsletter on Sunday, Gurman noted that inventory of the current Studio Display is running low on Apple's online store and at its retail stores, although this has generally been the case for a while now. Extended shipping estimates on Apple's online store can sometimes hint at an upcoming product refresh.

Last month, an unreleased Apple monitor with the model number A3350 surfaced in a Chinese regulatory database, and it is likely the Studio Display 2.

Unfortunately, the database entry did not reveal any new details about the Studio Display 2, beyond indicating that it will still have an LCD display instead of an OLED display. However, mini-LED backlighting remains a possibility.

There have been many reports about a new Studio Display being in the works, with rumored features including mini-LED backlighting, ProMotion support for up to a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and either an A19 or A19 Pro chip.

The current Studio Display was filed in the same Chinese database around three months before it launched, so perhaps the next Studio Display will be released around March or April, but Apple has until the end of June if we go by Gurman's timeframe. It would make sense for Apple to unveil a new Studio Display alongside the next Mac Studio with M5 Max and M5 Ultra chips, or perhaps a new Mac mini, but it is not strictly necessary.

If the next Studio Display receives mini-LED backlighting and HDR support, its maximum brightness and contrast ratio would be higher than the current model. And a newer A19 or A19 Pro chip — up from the A13 Bionic currently — should contribute to performance improvements, camera-related enhancements, and more.

The current Studio Display features a 27-inch 5K screen, a 60Hz refresh rate, up to 600 nits brightness, a built-in camera and speakers, one Thunderbolt 3 port, and three USB-C ports. In the U.S., pricing starts at $1,599.

