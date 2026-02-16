Upcoming Low-Cost MacBook May Come in Yellow, Green, Blue, and Pink

by

Apple has tested a range of playful color options for its upcoming low-cost MacBook, going well beyond the muted tones available on its current laptop lineup, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Low Cost A18 Pro MacBook Feature Pink
Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman says the colors tested so far include light yellow, light green, blue, pink, classic silver, and dark gray, although he says it's unlikely all of them will ship. The palette would make the budget MacBook the most colorful laptop Apple has offered since the iBook G3 era in the late 90s, which included Tangerine, Blueberry, Indigo, Graphite, and Key Lime.

As previously reported by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the low-cost machine will retail for well under $1,000 and run an iPhone chip – potentially the A18 Pro – rather than an M-series processor. It will feature a slightly-under-13-inch display and an aluminum chassis, which is being built using a new, faster manufacturing process that Apple developed to keep costs down, according to Gurman.

Apple is trying to compete with Chromebooks, targeting the budget MacBook at students and enterprise users, and is reportedly preparing for a launch event as early as March.

orbital~debris
orbital~debris
28 minutes ago at 04:03 am

The palette would make the budget MacBook the most colorful laptop Apple has offered since the polycarbonate MacBook era that ran from 2006 to 2010.
Was this written by an uninformed AI or MacRumors staff member? Or am I misremembering something?

For 'colourful' and polycarbonate in combination, I'd argue you need to go further back, to iBook G3 (1999-2003). Black and white MacBooks aren't the best description of colourful, but the iBook's Tangerine, Blueberry, Indigo, Graphite and Key Lime are…
Score: 3 Votes
azentropy
azentropy
28 minutes ago at 04:03 am
I care more about the size and weight than I do about the colors.
Score: 2 Votes
S
sublunar
36 minutes ago at 03:54 am
A18Pro with M4 class single core performance would be good - how many ports would it have though?
Score: 1 Votes
_apple_apple_ Avatar
_apple_apple_
36 minutes ago at 03:55 am
Darn, was really hoping for purple (for a family member)
Score: 1 Votes
klasma Avatar
klasma
22 minutes ago at 04:08 am
How about a slider in accessibility settings where you can adjust the color?
Score: 1 Votes
artifex Avatar
artifex
15 minutes ago at 04:15 am
If they aren't bold colors (so they can be picked out easily from a messy desk or coffee table) I'd rather have a classic black or grey. But if it means one unpopular color gets extra discounts, I'd just get that one and cover it with stickers ;)
Score: 1 Votes
