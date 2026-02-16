Upcoming Low-Cost MacBook May Come in Yellow, Green, Blue, and Pink

Apple has tested a range of playful color options for its upcoming low-cost MacBook, going well beyond the muted tones available on its current laptop lineup, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman says the colors tested so far include light yellow, light green, blue, pink, classic silver, and dark gray, although he says it's unlikely all of them will ship. The palette would make the budget MacBook the most colorful laptop Apple has offered since the iBook G3 era in the late 90s, which included Tangerine, Blueberry, Indigo, Graphite, and Key Lime.

As previously reported by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the low-cost machine will retail for well under $1,000 and run an iPhone chip – potentially the A18 Pro – rather than an M-series processor. It will feature a slightly-under-13-inch display and an aluminum chassis, which is being built using a new, faster manufacturing process that Apple developed to keep costs down, according to Gurman.

Apple is trying to compete with Chromebooks, targeting the budget MacBook at students and enterprise users, and is reportedly preparing for a launch event as early as March.