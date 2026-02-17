Rumor: Apple to Announce Multiple New Products in First Week of March

Apple on Monday invited selected journalists and content creators to a "special Apple Experience" on Wednesday, March 4 in New York, London, and Shanghai. And now, rumors are surfacing about Apple's broader plans for that week.



Daring Fireball's John Gruber today guessed that Apple will announce new products on a day-by-day basis from Monday, March 2 through Wednesday, March 4:

What strikes me is that March 4 — the "experience" day — is a Wednesday. So my spitball guess is that they announce all these products via Newsroom press releases, day-by-day. Like, say, the iPhone 17e on Monday, new iPad(s) on Tuesday, and new MacBooks on Wednesday. And then the "experience" will be a hands-on thing with in-person demos.

In response to Gruber's post, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said product announcements on the Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of that week is indeed "exactly" what he is expecting, based on what he has heard from his sources.

Gurman does not expect a typical Apple Event live stream for the new products, with the announcements likely to occur in the form of press releases on the Apple Newsroom website instead. However, there could still be a short video prepared for each new product, and the media would get hands-on time with the new products.

Apple has announced new products on a Monday-Tuesday-Wednesday basis multiple times in the past, including in March 2019 (new iPad mini and iPad Air, iMac, and AirPods models) and in October 2024 (new iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro models).

The following Apple products are rumored to be coming soon:

In addition, rumors about new Apple TV and HomePod mini models have been circulating for more than a year, but there is still no sign of them.

In the end, we might only get three of these new products in the first week of March, with the most likely possibilities being the lower-cost MacBook with an iPhone chip, the iPhone 17e, and perhaps either an updated iPad Air or entry-level iPad.

The invite graphic for the upcoming "Apple Experience" includes a colorful Apple logo with yellow, green, and blue discs, and Gurman previously reported that Apple has tested those three colors plus pink for the MacBook with an iPhone chip.

MacRumors will be attending the "Apple Experience," so stay tuned for our coverage.