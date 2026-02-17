Rumor: Apple to Announce Multiple New Products in First Week of March
Apple on Monday invited selected journalists and content creators to a "special Apple Experience" on Wednesday, March 4 in New York, London, and Shanghai. And now, rumors are surfacing about Apple's broader plans for that week.
Daring Fireball's John Gruber today guessed that Apple will announce new products on a day-by-day basis from Monday, March 2 through Wednesday, March 4:
What strikes me is that March 4 — the "experience" day — is a Wednesday. So my spitball guess is that they announce all these products via Newsroom press releases, day-by-day. Like, say, the iPhone 17e on Monday, new iPad(s) on Tuesday, and new MacBooks on Wednesday. And then the "experience" will be a hands-on thing with in-person demos.
In response to Gruber's post, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said product announcements on the Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of that week is indeed "exactly" what he is expecting, based on what he has heard from his sources.
Gurman does not expect a typical Apple Event live stream for the new products, with the announcements likely to occur in the form of press releases on the Apple Newsroom website instead. However, there could still be a short video prepared for each new product, and the media would get hands-on time with the new products.
Apple has announced new products on a Monday-Tuesday-Wednesday basis multiple times in the past, including in March 2019 (new iPad mini and iPad Air, iMac, and AirPods models) and in October 2024 (new iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro models).
The following Apple products are rumored to be coming soon:
- Lower-Cost MacBook: A18 Pro chip, 12.9-inch display, and fun color options.
- iPhone 17e: A spec-bumped successor to the iPhone 16e, with rumored upgrades including an A19 chip, MagSafe, and Apple's C1X and N1 wireless chips. The device will apparently have a notch despite earlier rumors mentioning a Dynamic Island, and pricing will continue to start at $599 in the United States.
- iPad Air: M3 chip → M4 chip.
- iPad: A16 chip → A18 chip or A19 chip.
- MacBook Air: M4 chip → M5 chip.
- MacBook Pro: M4 Pro and M4 Max chips → M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, and PCIe 5.0 support for faster SSD speeds.
- Mac Studio: M4 Max and M3 Ultra chips → M5 Max and M5 Ultra chips.
- Studio Display: 27-inch screen with mini-LED backlighting, up to 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and either an A19 chip or A19 Pro chip.
- Home Hub: An all-new smart home hub featuring the more personalized version of Siri, a 6-inch to 7-inch square display, an A18 chip for Apple Intelligence, FaceTime, and more. Place it on a table or mount it on a wall.
- Security Camera: Apple-designed, HomeKit-enabled security camera accessory to be sold alongside the new smart home hub.
In addition, rumors about new Apple TV and HomePod mini models have been circulating for more than a year, but there is still no sign of them.
In the end, we might only get three of these new products in the first week of March, with the most likely possibilities being the lower-cost MacBook with an iPhone chip, the iPhone 17e, and perhaps either an updated iPad Air or entry-level iPad.
The invite graphic for the upcoming "Apple Experience" includes a colorful Apple logo with yellow, green, and blue discs, and Gurman previously reported that Apple has tested those three colors plus pink for the MacBook with an iPhone chip.
MacRumors will be attending the "Apple Experience," so stay tuned for our coverage.