Rumor: Apple to Announce Multiple New Products in First Week of March

by

Apple on Monday invited selected journalists and content creators to a "special Apple Experience" on Wednesday, March 4 in New York, London, and Shanghai. And now, rumors are surfacing about Apple's broader plans for that week.

Apple Announces Special Event in New York Feature 1
Daring Fireball's John Gruber today guessed that Apple will announce new products on a day-by-day basis from Monday, March 2 through Wednesday, March 4:

What strikes me is that March 4 — the "experience" day — is a Wednesday. So my spitball guess is that they announce all these products via Newsroom press releases, day-by-day. Like, say, the iPhone 17e on Monday, new iPad(s) on Tuesday, and new MacBooks on Wednesday. And then the "experience" will be a hands-on thing with in-person demos.

In response to Gruber's post, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said product announcements on the Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of that week is indeed "exactly" what he is expecting, based on what he has heard from his sources.

Gurman does not expect a typical Apple Event live stream for the new products, with the announcements likely to occur in the form of press releases on the Apple Newsroom website instead. However, there could still be a short video prepared for each new product, and the media would get hands-on time with the new products.

Apple has announced new products on a Monday-Tuesday-Wednesday basis multiple times in the past, including in March 2019 (new iPad mini and iPad Air, iMac, and AirPods models) and in October 2024 (new iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro models).

The following Apple products are rumored to be coming soon:

In addition, rumors about new Apple TV and HomePod mini models have been circulating for more than a year, but there is still no sign of them.

In the end, we might only get three of these new products in the first week of March, with the most likely possibilities being the lower-cost MacBook with an iPhone chip, the iPhone 17e, and perhaps either an updated iPad Air or entry-level iPad.

The invite graphic for the upcoming "Apple Experience" includes a colorful Apple logo with yellow, green, and blue discs, and Gurman previously reported that Apple has tested those three colors plus pink for the MacBook with an iPhone chip.

MacRumors will be attending the "Apple Experience," so stay tuned for our coverage.

Tag: Mark Gurman

Popular Stories

Apple Announces Special Event in New York Feature

Apple Announces Special Event in New York, London, and Shanghai on March 4

Monday February 16, 2026 6:05 am PST by
Apple today announced a "special Apple Experience" in New York, London, and Shanghai, taking place on March 4, 2026 at 9:00am ET. Apple invited select members of the media to the event in three major cities around the world. It is simply described as a "special Apple Experience," and there is no further information about what it may entail. The invitation features a 3D Apple logo design...
Read Full Article176 comments
M3 iPad Air

Apple's Next Two Products Are Coming Soon

Thursday February 12, 2026 11:17 am PST by
Apple plans to release an iPhone 17e and an iPad Air with an M4 chip "in the coming weeks," according to the latest word from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. "Apple retail employees say that inventory of the iPhone 16e has basically dried out and the iPad Air is seeing shortages as well," said Gurman. "I've been expecting new versions of both (iPhone 17e and M4 iPad Air) in the coming weeks."...
Read Full Article
iphone 17 pro dark blue 1

Gurman: iPhone 18 Pro Could Be Underwhelming

Monday February 16, 2026 4:24 am PST by
Apple's upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models "won't be a big update," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that the iPhone 18 Pro models will "represent minor tweaks from last year's iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max." He compared the upgrade to Apple's past practice of appending the letter "S" to its more minor...
Read Full Article108 comments
Apple Announces Special Event in New York Feature 1

Apple Event on March 4: Here's What to Expect

Tuesday February 17, 2026 8:08 am PST by
Apple on Monday invited selected journalists and content creators to a "special Apple Experience" on Wednesday, March 4 in New York, London, and Shanghai. At an Apple Experience, attendees are typically given the opportunity to try out Apple's latest hardware or software. Following the launch of Apple Creator Studio last month, for example, some content creators attended an Apple Experience...
Read Full Article55 comments
Coffee Burgundy and Purple iPhone 18 Pro Mock

Five iPhone 18 Pro Features Revealed in New Report

Friday February 13, 2026 8:43 am PST by
While the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are still seven months away, an analyst has revealed five new features the devices will allegedly have. Rumored color options for the iPhone 18 Pro models In a research note with investment firm GF Securities on Thursday, analyst Jeff Pu outlined the following upgrades for the iPhone 18 Pro models: Smaller Dynamic Island: It has been rumored...
Read Full Article59 comments

Top Rated Comments

sully54 Avatar
sully54
22 minutes ago at 06:53 pm

So MacRumors has become MacGuesses? ?
Do you even know what a rumour is?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
shinseiromeo Avatar
shinseiromeo
37 minutes ago at 06:39 pm
How about a new Apple TV 4K device finally? The current model feels like decades old. I'm still rocking a 2021 unit and basically stopped using it since my new LG OLED has better app features built in, plus access to my network, plex, and 7.1 audio. The only reason I still use it is for home security and a bike trainer app to sync to my large screen instead of an iPad or iPhone while working out.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple_Robert Avatar
Apple_Robert
27 minutes ago at 06:48 pm

So MacRumors has become MacGuesses? ?
What exactly is your problem with the article? It doesn’t look any different than the typical MR posting on such subjects, which I don’t see a problem with.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
KENESS Avatar
KENESS
18 minutes ago at 06:57 pm

So MacRumors has become MacGuesses? ?
This is MacRumors, not MacEarlyAnnouncements.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
D
dtemp
12 minutes ago at 07:03 pm
I might lose it if they don't release the new generation AppleTV during early March.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments