 Ferrari Reveals $640,000 EV Co-Designed by Jony Ive - MacRumors
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Ferrari Reveals $640,000 EV Co-Designed by Jony Ive

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Ferrari today unveiled the Luce, its first fully electric car designed with help from Apple's former design chief Jony Ive.

Ferrari Luce Red
"Designed with Sir Jony Ive and Marc Newson at the creative collective LoveFrom, a singular design language unites the exterior, interior, and interface with clarity and refined simplicity throughout," said Ferrari.

The exterior of the car has a "smooth, continuous, and uninterrupted" design, with a "shell-like form" and "floating front and rear aerodynamic wings."

Ferrari Luce Red Rear
The interior has "precision-engineered mechanical buttons, dials, toggles, and switches" combined with "multifunctional digital displays."

The three-spoke steering wheel is machined from 100% recycled aluminum.

Ferrari Luce Interior BlackFerrari Luce SportFerrari Luce Interior 3Ferrari Luce Interior 4Ferrari Luce Interior 1Ferrari Luce Interior 5Ferrari Luce Interior 6
The four-door, five-seat Luce is powered by four electric motors providing up to 1,035 horsepower, and it is equipped with a high‑capacity 122 kWh battery. Ferrari says the car can accelerate from 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in just 2.5 seconds.

A dedicated app offers climate controls and charging settings, and it displays the car's status.

Ferrari Luce App
Luce pricing starts at €550,000 ($640,000) in Europe, with production set to begin in late 2026. The car will launch in the U.S. in the second quarter of 2027.


Apple was rumored to be working on its own electric vehicle for more than a decade, but the project was ultimately canceled last year.

Tags: Ferrari, Jony Ive, LoveFrom

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