Ferrari Reveals $640,000 EV Co-Designed by Jony Ive

Ferrari today unveiled the Luce, its first fully electric car designed with help from Apple's former design chief Jony Ive.



"Designed with Sir Jony Ive and Marc Newson at the creative collective LoveFrom, a singular design language unites the exterior, interior, and interface with clarity and refined simplicity throughout," said Ferrari.

The exterior of the car has a "smooth, continuous, and uninterrupted" design, with a "shell-like form" and "floating front and rear aerodynamic wings."



The interior has "precision-engineered mechanical buttons, dials, toggles, and switches" combined with "multifunctional digital displays."

The three-spoke steering wheel is machined from 100% recycled aluminum.



The four-door, five-seat Luce is powered by four electric motors providing up to 1,035 horsepower, and it is equipped with a high‑capacity 122 kWh battery. Ferrari says the car can accelerate from 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in just 2.5 seconds.

A dedicated app offers climate controls and charging settings, and it displays the car's status.



Luce pricing starts at €550,000 ($640,000) in Europe, with production set to begin in late 2026. The car will launch in the U.S. in the second quarter of 2027.