Apple Announces Special Event in New York on March 4

Apple today announced a "special Apple Experience" in New York, taking place on March 4, 2026 at 9:00am ET.



Apple invited select members of the media to the event. It is simply described as a "special Apple Experience," and there is no further information about what it may entail.

It is notable that Apple is specifically using the word "experience," rather than "event." Unlike a full live-streamed event from Apple Park, the March 4 event in New York is likely to be smaller in scale.

The announcement of several new Apple products is believed to be imminent, including the iPhone 17e, MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, eighth-generation, iPad Air, 12th-generation iPad, and more.

More to follow...