'iPhone 17 Air' Launching Later This Year With These 17 New Features

While the so-called "iPhone 17 Air" is not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the ultra-thin device.



Overall, the iPhone 17 Air sounds like a mixed bag. While the device is expected to have an impressively thin and light design, rumors indicate it will have some compromises compared to iPhone 17 Pro models, including worse battery life, only a single rear camera, only a single speaker, and an A19 chip instead of an A19 Pro chip.

Below, we recap 17 key rumors for the iPhone 17 Air as of June 2025:

