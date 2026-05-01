 iPhone Air's Poor Sales Spook Rivals Into Ditching Ultra-Thin Phone Plans - MacRumors
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iPhone Air's Poor Sales Spook Rivals Into Ditching Ultra-Thin Phone Plans

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A Weibo leaker today suggested that Apple's iPhone Air 2 may be the only next-generation ultra-thin flagship smartphone from a major brand, after the original model's poor sales performance appears to have led competing manufacturers to abandon plans for their own follow-up products.

iPhone Air
The leaker known as "Digital Chat Station" today posted on Weibo, claiming that the ‌iPhone Air‌ barely surpassed 700,000 unit activations even after multiple rounds of price reductions. The post also noted that an unspecified domestic Chinese ultra-thin device managed only 50,000 activations, and that the rival's planned follow-up now looks "highly precarious" and is in all likelihood going to be scrapped. The leaker concluded that the ‌iPhone Air‌ 2 may end up as the sole ultra-thin flagship of the next generation.

The ‌iPhone Air‌ has struggled commercially since its September 2025 launch. A KeyBanc Capital Markets survey found "virtually no demand" for the device, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that suppliers had been asked to cut capacity by more than 80% between launch and early 2026, and the ‌iPhone Air‌ is now widely believed to be entirely out of production.

The device's poor reception has reverberated across the industry. Xiaomi reportedly planned a "true Air model" to rival Apple's offering, while Vivo targeted thinness within its mid-range S series. Both companies are said to have halted related projects. Samsung similarly cancelled the Galaxy S26 Edge after the Galaxy S25 Edge sold poorly.

Despite all of this, a separate leaker claimed last month that Apple will push ahead with at least two generations of the device regardless of sales performance. Reports are now aligned around a spring 2027 launch, with the delay attributed both to poor sales of the original and to Apple's new split launch strategy, which moves the standard iPhone 18, iPhone 18e, and ‌iPhone Air‌ 2 to a spring window while reserving fall 2026 for the iPhone 18 Pro, ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ Max, and foldable iPhone. Reports from Nikkei Asia, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, and The Information all point to an early 2027 release.

Apple is said to be significantly revising the ‌iPhone Air‌ 2 to address the main criticisms of the original. The Information reported that Apple is considering adding a second rear camera, likely an Ultra Wide lens to complement the existing 48-megapixel Fusion camera, along with lower pricing. Other rumored changes include reduced weight, vapor chamber cooling, and increased battery capacity. Apple is believed to have requested an ultra-thin Face ID module from suppliers to free up internal space for the additional camera. According to The Elec, Apple also plans to bring a thinner, brighter Samsung OLED technology called CoE (Color Filter on Encapsulation) to the ‌iPhone Air‌ 2, after debuting it first on the foldable iPhone.

Related Roundup: iPhone Air
Tag: Digital Chat Station
Buyer's Guide: iPhone Air (Buy Now)

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Top Rated Comments

jarman92 Avatar
jarman92
38 minutes ago at 07:38 am
I'm still convinced that the Air's (alleged) poor sales are due to Apple not advertising the damn thing anywhere.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
achappy Avatar
achappy
26 minutes ago at 07:50 am
The Air is the best phone I've had since the X. Absolutely love it and will keep it as long as possible unless the Air 2 has something I miss which right now is nothing. I came from an iPhone 15PM and have not missed the cameras and the other supposed shortcomings like battery and single speaker have been non-issues. The only regret is I wish I went with white. I had a white 15PM and wanted to go back to Black but the white is sexy.

My wife has the 17 Pro and I hate picking her phone up or even using it.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
R
Radon87000
36 minutes ago at 07:39 am
It would be a shame if this form factor is discontinued. It’s the only phone which felt like a breath of fresh air to me and the phone Jobs would have loved. Holding it still feels like a delight which I can’t say for any other phone on the market. Sure, it has compromises but at the right price it has a place in the lineup.

I challenge anyone to hold a foldable or a Pro iPhone and then pick this up and not be amazed by how easy it is to hold.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
spiral90210 Avatar
spiral90210
31 minutes ago at 07:45 am
I absolutely love mine. Camera is the only thing that might tempt me back to the pro line, if there's a solid improvement in the next one I will be one happy customer.

The current camera is "good enough", but it's the weakest part to me.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
N
Nyx1
34 minutes ago at 07:41 am
iPhone air is experiment for Apple just give iPhone Neo with good price and good spec
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Edgecrusherr Avatar
Edgecrusherr
39 minutes ago at 07:37 am
I kind of want one. I like everything about it, but what stops me is that I want the best camera possible, so I have to stick with the Pro models.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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