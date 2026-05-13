Apple Defends Google Against EU Proposal to Give AI Rivals Access to Services

Apple has stepped in to warn that EU proposals to force Google to open Android to competing AI services pose serious risks to user privacy, security, and safety.



Apple's latest submission to the EU comes (via Reuters) in response to the European Commission's call for feedback on draft measures designed to help Google comply with the Digital Markets Act (DMA). The proposals would allow competing AI services to interact with Android apps to perform actions such as sending emails, ordering food, or sharing photos. Google has already pushed back on the plans, arguing they would undermine key privacy and security safeguards for European users.

Apple, which is itself now subject to EU measures requiring it to open up its own ecosystem, said it has a strong interest in the case given its own operating systems for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. In its submission, Apple said the draft measures "raise urgent and serious concerns," warning that if confirmed, "they would create profound risks for user privacy, security, and safety as well as device integrity and performance."

Apple also took aim at the rapidly evolving state of AI as a particular source of concern, arguing that risks are "especially acute in the context of rapidly evolving AI systems whose capabilities, behaviours, and threat vectors remain unpredictable." The company questioned the EU's technical expertise in drawing up the proposals, stating that the Commission is "substituting judgments made by Google's engineers for its own judgment based on less than three months of work," and suggesting the only discernible goal of the draft measures is "open and unfettered access."

Apple has a long history of clashing with EU regulators over the DMA. The company challenged the regulation in court in October 2025, and urged regulators to scrap it entirely the month before, arguing it had created security vulnerabilities and worsened the user experience. The EU said it had no intention of repealing the law in response.

The feedback period for the proposals ran from April 27 to May 13, 2026. The European Commission has said it will carefully assess all submissions and may adjust the proposed measures as a result, though its final decision must be adopted within six months of the opening of the specification proceedings, giving a deadline of July 27, 2026. The EU separately concluded in May 2026 that the DMA has had a positive impact overall, setting aside Apple's lobbying for the regulation to be revised.